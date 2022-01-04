This Giant Snow Hill In Ontario Has Night Tubing Where You Can Race Under The Stars
It's a lit-up winter wonderland. ❄️
You can feel the thrill of racing down a snow-covered hill with your friends like you're a kid again at Chicopee Tube Park in Kitchener, Ontario.
Bundle up with warm layers for an evening of hitting fresh powder. The layer of snow on the tubing hill glows under spotlights at night for an extra magical winter adventure.
The hill is open Wednesday to Saturday until 10 p.m. and Sundays until 5 p.m. The snow hill is 250 feet high with six distinct lanes for zooming down the hill on your own tube.
You can choose to walk back up the hill for another run or let the magic carpet take you up. Lights turn on once it's dark, so there's no stop to the fun.
Tickets for tubing on the snow hill are $36 per person and are booked in 90-minute intervals. Secure your session ahead of time online and arrive early to make the most of your time.
The current rules in place require masks to be worn both indoors and outdoors, and indoor lodges and café spaces are closed. Takeout-style food and drinks will be available to enjoy outside.
Chicopee Tube Park
Price: $36 per person
Address: 1600 River Rd. E., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience the thrill of flying down a hill of snow without needing the skills to ski or snowboard. Open at night for twinkly evening fun.
