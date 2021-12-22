Trending Tags

6 Best Sledding Hills Around Ottawa That Will Have You Playing Like A Kid Again

It's snow much fun.

@danawellingtonjones | Instagram, @kanadayagoc | Instagram

If there is one thing we know how to do in Ottawa, it's to embrace winter and have fun in the snow.

Take advantage of these sledding hills around the city for a winter thrill that will have you laughing like a kid.

Bruce Pit

Price: Free

Address: 175 Cedarview Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's named an official ski hill by the National Capital Commission (NCC), and is a favourite in the city. The park is also a dog park so you're likely to get a glimpse of cute furry friends.

Website

Conroy Pit

Price: Free

Address: Conroy Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is an official sledding hill in the city according to the NCC, and is lit up at night so you can enjoy evening runs down the snow-covered hill.

Website

Vincent Massey Park

Price: $1 per half hour of parking, $8 max

Address: Heron Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hill attracts some newbies as it's a bit smaller. You'll see beautiful views of Hogs Back Falls, and are within walking distance of Mooney's Bay Park, another hill for tobogganing.

Website

Green's Creek

Price: Free

Address: Bearbrook Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: These toboggan hills are maintained by the City of Ottawa and lit up at night so there is nothing stopping your fun in the snow.

Website

Mooney's Bay Park

Price: $1 per half hour of parking, 5 hours max

Address: 2960 Riverside Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: A happening beach in the summer turns into a winter paradise with a sizeable hill featuring views of the park and river.

Website

Carlington Park 

Price: Free

Address: 1640 Laperriere Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This park has one of the largest hills in Ottawa. It was once a ski hill, and you can even glimpse the old chairlift, so you know it's going to be one of the steepest and fastest sledding thrills around.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

