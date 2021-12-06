Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

You Can Go Tubing After Dark At This Epic Snow Park Near Ottawa

A winter adventure awaits! ❄️

You Can Go Tubing After Dark At This Epic Snow Park Near Ottawa
Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon, Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon | Facebook

Pack your snow pants for a winter thrill, as you can go snow tubing at night!

Only one hour from Ottawa, Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon is offering night sledding down hills of snow on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The evening tubing will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and you'll be able to slide down a mountain of fresh snow lit up at night.

Visitors pay a park entrance fee upon arrival and are able to rent tubes from the Stéphane Richer chalet.

The park entrance fee for non-residents is $10 per adult. The tube rental is $6 per person.

Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon also has hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails to enjoy. They also rent out fatbikes to glide through the woods. Beautiful lookout views of forests and mountains can be seen from the observation tower and belvedere lookout area.

Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripons

You Can Go Tubing After Dark At This Epic Snow Park Near Ottawa

Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon

Price: Entrance for non-residents $10; tube rental $6

When: December (exact date TBA)

Address: 39 chemin de la Montagne-Noire, Ripon, QC

Why You Need To Go: Go tubing down a snowy hill, lit up for a magical nighttime experience. There are other winter activities to do for a full day of fun in the snow.

Website

From Your Site Articles

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Perfect for a magical weekend getaway. ❄️

Melissa | Airbnb, Andre & Joan | Airbnb

It is time to plan your next staycation. These six Airbnbs around Ottawa look like they are straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Winter is one of the most picturesque times to relax at a cabin. You can relax near a crackling fireplace and watch the snowflakes tumble outside or go snowshoeing past evergreens dusted in snow.

Keep Reading Show less

You're Basically An Elf If You've Gone To 9 Of These 13 Ottawa Christmas Events

How many have you gone to? 🤔

@faagaldamez | Instagram, @_mirnabotros | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? There is no shortage of Ottawa Christmas events where you can see twinkling lights, but how many of them have you already tried?

If you've gone to at least nine of these activities, you're basically an elf.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Outdoor Skating Trails in Ontario That Feel Like Gliding Through An Enchanted Forest

Skate along orchards, forested parks & fields of cranberries.

@shawna.lynn | Instagram, @_bwatson | Instagram

Make the most of the winter wonderland that comes with living in Canada, by skating outdoors through magical forested trails.

These 12 Ontario skating trails offer beautiful views and fun events that are worth the day trip for an epic skating experience.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Make Your December Merry & Bright

Bring on the holiday magic! 🎄

@moconnell015 | Instagram, Enchanted Holiday Drive

This month, there is more to do than decorating your tree and baking cookies at home. So here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend to make sure your December is merry and bright.

The only question is, what will you do first? There are several excellent options to pick from, like drive-thru holiday light events and Christmas cocktail bars.

Keep Reading Show less