Parc Omega Has New Winter Activities & You Can Sip Cocktails At An Ice Bar After Tubing

Browse an indoor market at a brewery
Price: Free to visit
When: January 29 & 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 2265 Robertson Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can browse ten local vendors at a warm indoor market inside Kichesippi Beer Co's taproom. There will be beachwear, vintage items, bath products, cozy knits and more. If you feel like enjoying a pint or snack after, they have fire pits on their patio for you to enjoy some drinks outside.
Website
Have a winter adventure across the river
Price: Free
Address: 741 Blvd. Maloney E., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Lac-Beauchamp park is a large wooded area in Gatineau where you can cross-country ski, snowshoe, ice skate and go tubing. Tube rentals are available for $6.25 per hour, and you can rent other equipment like walking sticks and snowshoes. You may also spot a deer!
Website
Eat pizza at an ice bar
Courtesy of The Grand Pizzeria & Bar
Price: $6+ for food and drinks
Address: 74 George St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The outdoor bar made of solid ice is back at The Grand Pizzeria as of Friday, January 28. It will be open all weekend, with live music on Saturdays. In addition to boozy drinks like a Mocha Martini, you can enjoy their wood-fired pizza next to heaters and fire pits.
Website
Hike a secret forest trail
Price: Free
Address: 3546-3700 Roger Stevens Dr., North Gower, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Marlborough forest is a large natural area that is part of the Rideau Trail system, and one of many magical forest hikes around Ottawa. You can enjoy an easy hike through snow-covered trees on the Cedar Grove Nature Trail, a 2-kilometre loop near a pond.
Website
Find Ottawa's largest snowman
Price: Free (Accepting donations to CHEO)
Address: 773 Holt Cres., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Waldo, Ottawa's giant snowman is truly a sight to see. He's moved from his home in Orleans of 14 years to the Elmvale Acres neighbourhood. The snowman currently is around 18 feet tall, but if more snow comes, the creator Luc Guertin plans to build him up and hopes to make him taller than 20 feet this year.
Website
Go heated patio hopping in the Valley
Price: 💸
Address: 729 Mill St. & 636 Mill St & 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: On The Rocks, Oh-el-la Cafe and Calabogie Brewing are all within a three-minute drive of each other in Calabogie. You can enjoy a charcuterie board on a bar made of snow, sip coffee overlooking a lake then have a pint next to a flowing river. They're also close to hiking trails and a ski hill.
Websites: One, Two, Three
Rent skis or snowshoes for a winter trail
Price: Free, donations welcome
When: Overbrook Community Centre pick up Saturdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
When: Boyd Avenue pick up Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Address: 33 Quill St. & 877A Boyd Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Try a winter sport for free! The Ottawa Outdoor Gear Library supports equal access to the outdoors, aiming to make it more inclusive is mainly volunteer-run. They offer us a free way to try new winter sports and enjoy the snow. Become a member online for free and reserve your pick-up time to rent snowshoes or skis, or think about donating an old pair that you no longer use.
Website
Chase beautiful frozen waterfalls
Price: Free
Address: St. Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Princess Louise Falls is right in the city and provides an easy escape into a magical winter wonderland. They seem hidden, but you'll find the waterfalls only a few steps into the forest off of St. Joseph Boulevard, or walk a short hiking trail from the neighbourhood, off of Princess Louise Drive.
Website
Plan to dine in a restaurant next week
Price: 💸
When: January 31, 2022, onward
Address: 155 Queen St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Provincial restrictions are lightening, and restaurants can open at 50% capacity, so get ready to enjoy your favourite spots in town again! One of the many local spots reopening for indoor dining on January 31 is the Bier Market. Make a plan for lunch or dinner this upcoming Monday.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.