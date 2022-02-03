Sections

winter in ottawa

Parc Omega Has New Winter Activities & You Can Sip Cocktails At An Ice Bar After Tubing

There are free snowshoe trails & skating too!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Courtesy of Parc Omega

Parc Omega is a popular Quebec day trip from Ottawa, where you can experience native animals in their natural habitat all year long.

There are seasonal activities, including in the winter where they offer snowshoe trails and ice skating, included in the entrance fee. They've recently added an outdoor ice bar, dog sledding and downhill snow tubing to their list of fun winter activities.

The new snow hill for tubing is about ten metres high and has two lanes so you can race your friends. They provide you with tubes at no extra cost. You can enjoy the snow-covered scenery of valleys and trees as you fly downhill.

The outdoor ice bar is on a wooden patio next to their restaurant OmegaBon, offering up the same cocktails and treats as inside. There are fire tables surrounded by Adirondack chairs where you can relax and enjoy the view. The cocktail menu changes often, featuring a variety of unique in-house drinks which you can enjoy out of a glass made of ice.

The only new activity that does have an additional cost is dog-sledding, which is $25 per person and is available on weekends. They still have their outdoor ice rink and snowshoe trails to take advantage of as well.

The residents of the park just welcomed a new family member. A baby moose that was rescued has arrived and now has a new home. You could seriously spend multiple days of winter fun here.

Parc Omega

Courtesy of Parc Omega

Price: Activities free with entrance fee

Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: A day of winter fun awaits including the new activities of snow tubing and an ice bar.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

