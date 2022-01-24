Trending Tags

This Ottawa Restaurant Is Opening A Winter Ice Bar With Boozy Cocktails & Wood-Fired Pizza

You can sip on Moose Milk or Polar Bear shots. 🥃

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Ottawa Restaurant Is Opening A Winter Ice Bar With Boozy Cocktails & Wood-Fired Pizza
Courtesy of Ottawa Photo via The Grand Pizzeria

Even though the Winterlude festival is virtual this year, that doesn't mean you can't feel truly Canadian and celebrate the winter season in Ottawa.

The Grand Pizzeria and Bar is bringing back their ice bar and heated patio this week, and this year you can order pizza outside along with winter-themed cocktails.

This Ottawa Restaurant Is Opening A Winter Ice Bar With Boozy Cocktails & Wood Fired Pizza Megan Renaud | Narcity

The heaters and fire pits have already been added this week to the outdoor patio for you to go enjoy some drinks. As of Friday, January 28, the bar made of solid ice will return.

In addition to the very cool ice bar, there are standing heaters and gas fire pits to keep you warm, as well as sheepskins and blankets for ultimate coziness.

This Ottawa Restaurant Is Opening A Winter Ice Bar With Boozy Cocktails & Wood Fired Pizza Courtesy of Ottawa Photo via The Grand Pizzeria

There will be a set menu of specialty drinks including peppermint white hot chocolate, Polar Bear shots, Mocha Martini, dark and stormy, and Moose Milk, as well as locally brewed Kichesippi beer. For the first time, you can also order their wood-fired pizza out on the patio!

The ice bar will be open Friday and Saturday until late and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday evenings are extra special, since they have confirmed there will be live music between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. by local musician Matt Chaffey. Music will play from outdoor speakers when live performances are not taking place.

The Grand Pizzeria and Bar

This Ottawa Restaurant Is Opening A Winter Ice Bar With Boozy Cocktails & Wood Fired Pizza

Courtesy of Ottawa Photo via The Grand Pizzeria

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pizza and drinks

Address: 74 George St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can chill on a heated patio with an ice bar, enjoying wintery cocktails and wood-fired pizza.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

