winter in ottawa

Ottawa Is Getting A New Winter Exhibit & You Can Interact With Dazzling Light Displays

Heat up these icy nights. 🔥🧊

Ottawa Staff Writer
Ottawa Is Getting A New Winter Exhibit & You Can Interact With Dazzling Light Displays
Courtesy of EXAR Studios via Bank Street BIA

For the first time, the Bank Street BIA will be hosting a colourful winter festival where you can experience an adventure through giant interactive light displays and cinematic sounds.

The Fire and Ice Winter Exhibit promises hot energy and cool sights, where we can escape our winter blues in a sparkling dreamland on Bank Street in Ottawa.

Installations we can look forward to engaging with are Portals to a New Dimension, Lands of Fire and Ice, Wings of a Butterfly, The Burning Lantern, Winter Whirlwind, and The Continuum, in that order along the street. All of these revolve around the general theme of fire and ice.

We can contribute to the Burning Lantern display, which will be inspired by the hardships we have all faced through the pandemic and hope for the future. The BIA will be asking Ottawa locals to submit tweets of hardships and messages of hope between February 7 and 11 to be included in the dazzling art piece. You can also dedicate a tribute.

We will be able to immerse ourselves in visual displays and interactive artwork from February 25 to 27, across six blocks of Bank Street, from Cooper Street to Slater Street. On Friday and Saturday, the exhibit will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The winter exhibit will be completely outdoors, but there are over 400 local businesses along Bank Street to warm up, shop and grab a meal.

Fire & Ice Winter Exhibit 

Ottawa Is Getting A New Winter Exhibit & You Can Interact With Dazzling Light Displays

Courtesy of EXAR Studios via Bank Street BIA

Price: Free

When: February 25 - 27, 2022

Address: Bank St., Ottawa, ON (Between Cooper St. and Slater St.)

Why You Need To Go: You can melt away those winter blues at a free event along Bank Street, walking through an immersive experience of fire and ice. It's a completely new festival in the city.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

