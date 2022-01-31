Ottawa Is Getting A New Winter Exhibit & You Can Interact With Dazzling Light Displays
For the first time, the Bank Street BIA will be hosting a colourful winter festival where you can experience an adventure through giant interactive light displays and cinematic sounds.
The Fire and Ice Winter Exhibit promises hot energy and cool sights, where we can escape our winter blues in a sparkling dreamland on Bank Street in Ottawa.
Installations we can look forward to engaging with are Portals to a New Dimension, Lands of Fire and Ice, Wings of a Butterfly, The Burning Lantern, Winter Whirlwind, and The Continuum, in that order along the street. All of these revolve around the general theme of fire and ice.
We can contribute to the Burning Lantern display, which will be inspired by the hardships we have all faced through the pandemic and hope for the future. The BIA will be asking Ottawa locals to submit tweets of hardships and messages of hope between February 7 and 11 to be included in the dazzling art piece. You can also dedicate a tribute.
We will be able to immerse ourselves in visual displays and interactive artwork from February 25 to 27, across six blocks of Bank Street, from Cooper Street to Slater Street. On Friday and Saturday, the exhibit will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The winter exhibit will be completely outdoors, but there are over 400 local businesses along Bank Street to warm up, shop and grab a meal.
Fire & Ice Winter Exhibit
Courtesy of EXAR Studios via Bank Street BIA
Price: Free
When: February 25 - 27, 2022
Address: Bank St., Ottawa, ON (Between Cooper St. and Slater St.)
Why You Need To Go: You can melt away those winter blues at a free event along Bank Street, walking through an immersive experience of fire and ice. It's a completely new festival in the city.
