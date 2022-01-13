Trending Tags

winter in ottawa

Winterlude Is Officially Coming Back To Ottawa But It Will Look Different Than Normal

In-person events have been cancelled, though.

Ottawa Staff Writer
@smol.fluffs_photograph | Instagram, @vicki.photography | Instagram

Winterlude was expected to be back in person this season, but in order to keep Canadians safe during the pandemic, the Canadian Heritage team has made the choice to be virtual for the second year in a row.

While in-person events have been cancelled, including Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau and the Dragon Boat Festival, you can still participate in the winter fun online.

The National Ice Carving Championship will be taking place across the country, Canadians outside of Ottawa can enjoy this popular competition.

Pairs of ice carvers, representing the ten provinces, will be given 20 hours to transform 15 blocks of ice into a piece of artwork. We cannot admire icy works of art on Sparks Street but all Canadians will be able to go to Winterlude's website and vote for their favourite ice sculpture.

Last year, two local brothers took both first and second place, representing Ottawa, Ontario, and Gatineau, Quebec respectively. You can follow along online and cast your vote this February to see if another Ottawa representative will be taking the win.

44th Winterlude

When: Competition February 5 & 6, vote between February 11-20, 2022.

Why You Need To Go: In-person events have been officially canceled this week, but you can keep the tradition alive by participating online.

Website

