winter in ontario

A Massive Snow Sculpture Has Sprouted Near Ottawa & It's An Actual Work Of Art (PHOTOS)

Does anybody else think it looks like Treebeard? 👀

Ottawa Staff Writer
@teri_lee_d | Instagram, @cornwalltourism | Instagram

Okay, so we can't celebrate Winterlude in person this year — that's been a major bummer. But there are still a number of epic snow sculptures popping up around Ottawa that are definitely worth checking out.

Since last weekend a new snow creature has sprung up and has been appropriately named "King of the Forest" by its creator, local artist Ryan Hill.

A Massive Snow Sculpture Has Sprouted Near Ottawa & It's A Work Of Art (PHOTOS) Courtesy of Cornwall Tourism

Hill contacted the City of Cornwall to sculpt this piece of art in Lamoureux Park as soon as the snow came. You can find it completed in the park near the Cornwall Civic Complex.

This massive sculpture is in the form of a tree trunk with a detailed thoughtful expression, and Lord of the Rings fans will spot a resemblance to the character Treebeard.

The sculpture took ten hours to complete over the weekend with the help of his wife. It currently stands a whopping eight feet tall and fifteen feet wide. The magic is in the details.

King of the Forest snow sculpture

Price: Free

When: Now until March, weather permitting

Address: 100 Water St. E., Cornwall, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a free activity and stunning piece of artwork that won't be here once the snow melts.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

