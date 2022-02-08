Sections

winter in ottawa

This Winter Event Near Ottawa Has Giant Snow Sculptures & They're So Canadian (PHOTOS)

It's free to visit.☃️

Ottawa Staff Writer
Courtesy of Ville de Gatineau

Creative snow sculptures are popping up around the city of Ottawa, providing us with free ways to celebrate winter in Canada even though Winterlude is virtual again this year.

The city of Gatineau wants us to reminisce about winter memories in the area, with six massive snow sculptures scattered across the city. Each snowy masterpiece represents a different winter activity we can do in the region.

The various sculptures are spread through the city from Parc des Cèdres to Parc Maclaren. Each of them is larger than life and free to visit.

The six pieces of snowy artwork showcase the winter activities; downhill sledding, La Gatineau Loppet skiing event, Salon du livre de l'Outaouais event, outdoor skating rinks, ice fishing and curling. You can enjoy all of these activities and events in the city!

You can take the opportunity to learn some history about the city, remind yourself of fun winter activities and parks to visit around Gatineau and take some epic winter selfies.

Gatineau Souvenirs d'Hiver

Courtesy of Ville de Gatineau

Price: Free

When: As of February 4, 2022

Address: 1 Main St. & 397, Blvd. de la Cité-des-Jeunes & 80 Hanson St. & 741 Maloney Blvd. E & 39, rue du Grandpré & 575 Buckingham Ave., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate winter and admire stunning sculptures made of snow for free.

Website

