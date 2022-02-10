Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa outdoor activities

This Event Near Ottawa Has Interactive Glowing Installations That Feel Futuristic

Discover Canadian stories in light and sound.

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Event Near Ottawa Has Interactive Glowing Installations That Feel Futuristic
Ulysse Lemerise | Salon du Livre de L’Outaouais, @asolism | Instagram

You'll be able to admire glowing outdoor light displays and engage with them in a whole new experience.

There are new interactive light installations in Gatineau, Quebec, as part of the cultural event Salon du Livre de l’Outaouais.

Starting February 10, you will be able to sit inside one of six glowing cylinders, pulling the lever to see magical cartoons appear.

Called Loop, the event will take place on Laval Street in Gatineau's city centre, showcasing retrofuturistic cartoons inside bright cylindrical structures. The cartoons depict French Canadian stories, promoting the French language with a fun cinematic twist.

Hop inside one of these modern-looking cylinders and use the lever to activate lights and the cartoon stories that will simultaneously transport you back in time, feeling like you're inside a giant toy Zoetrope. The pictures rotate around you continuously, depending on the speed at which you pull the lever.

Listen to the music playing along with the glowing images. This free event will take place from February 10 to March 6, 2022. You can also find giant snow sculptures while you're in Gatineau.

Loop

This Event Near Ottawa Has Interactive Glowing Installations That Feel Futuristic

Olivier Gariépy | Salon du Livre de L’Outaouais

Price: Free

When: February 10 to March 6

Address: Rue Laval, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a glowing display of light and sound, engaging with a giant cylinder to watch fun French cartoons swirl around you.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

winter in ottawa

Ottawa Is Getting A New Winter Exhibit & You Can Interact With Dazzling Light Displays

Heat up these icy nights. 🔥🧊

Courtesy of EXAR Studios via Bank Street BIA

The Bank Street BIA will be hosting a colourful winter event where you can experience an adventure through giant interactive light displays and cinematic sounds.

The Fire and Ice Winter Exhibit promises hot energy and cool sights, where we can escape our winter blues in a sparkling dreamland on Bank Street in Ottawa.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa outdoor activities

This Winter Adventure Near Ottawa Lets You Explore An Icy Cave & Zip Line Over Snowy Trees

It's the largest open cavern in the Canadian shield. 🏔

Courtesy of Arbraska

You can explore an underground world in a cave near Ottawa, full of history and icy formations. At the same spot, you can fly over snow-covered trees on a zip line, then wander the area by snowshoe.

Abraska Lafèche has a Snowman Adventure package full of fun winter activities that you won't experience anywhere else.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa outdoor activities

This Hike Near Ottawa Leads You To Panoramic Lookout Tower Over Snow-Covered Mountains

It is only one hour from Ottawa!

@claudia_coulombe | Instagram, @liss_maiz | Instagram

Whether you want to earn the view at the top, or prefer easy access to an epic view, Montagnes Noires de Ripon has the lookout for you.

One hour from Ottawa you will find a snowy mountain top with hiking and snowshoe trails, a tubing hill and breathtaking panoramic views of surrounding mountains.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa outdoor activities

This Island Hike Near Ottawa Has Snowy Forest Trails & Bubblegum Pink Sunsets

Add this to your bucket list of winter views ☃️

@magaliekayrouz | Instagram, @jasonventures | Instagram

If you're looking for an epic sunset view and a beautiful winter hike, Morris Island Conservation Area is the place to explore.

This island hiking trail is surrounded by the Ottawa River, full of lush forests, and features a bridge for easy sunset spotting.

Keep Reading Show less