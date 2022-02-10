This Event Near Ottawa Has Interactive Glowing Installations That Feel Futuristic
Discover Canadian stories in light and sound.
You'll be able to admire glowing outdoor light displays and engage with them in a whole new experience.
There are new interactive light installations in Gatineau, Quebec, as part of the cultural event Salon du Livre de l’Outaouais.
Starting February 10, you will be able to sit inside one of six glowing cylinders, pulling the lever to see magical cartoons appear.
Called Loop, the event will take place on Laval Street in Gatineau's city centre, showcasing retrofuturistic cartoons inside bright cylindrical structures. The cartoons depict French Canadian stories, promoting the French language with a fun cinematic twist.
Hop inside one of these modern-looking cylinders and use the lever to activate lights and the cartoon stories that will simultaneously transport you back in time, feeling like you're inside a giant toy Zoetrope. The pictures rotate around you continuously, depending on the speed at which you pull the lever.
Listen to the music playing along with the glowing images. This free event will take place from February 10 to March 6, 2022. You can also find giant snow sculptures while you're in Gatineau.
Loop
Olivier Gariépy | Salon du Livre de L’Outaouais
Price: Free
When: February 10 to March 6
Address: Rue Laval, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a glowing display of light and sound, engaging with a giant cylinder to watch fun French cartoons swirl around you.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.