Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
winter in ottawa

Ottawa's Bank Street Is Coming Alive With A Magical Glowing Exhibit & Here Is A Sneak Peek

Heat up these cool nights.🔥🧊

Colourful light installations along Bank Street Ottawa for the Fire and Ice exhibit.

Colourful light installations along Bank Street Ottawa for the Fire and Ice exhibit.

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Six blocks of Ottawa's downtown will be closed off for a winter exhibit of dazzling lights and sounds. You'll be able to walk along Bank Street and lose yourself in the magical world where fire meets ice.

Bank Street's Fire and Ice exhibit is taking place between Cooper Street and Slater Street, from March 11 to March 13, 2022. Larger-than-life art installations will appear on each block. The light show begins at 6 p.m. each evening and there will be live dance performances at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., along with other surprises.

Narcity got a sneak peek into what the winter exhibit will look and feel like, and you need to head there this weekend for some seriously fiery energy

Futuristic light display and fiery images at Snider Plaza on Bank Street. Futuristic light display and fiery images at Snider Plaza on Bank Street. Megan Renaud | Narcity

The sneak peek of the light displays was of The Portals Into A New Dimension installation at Snider Plaza. You can catch a glimpse of the rainbow lights from down the block, and feel the lively environment before it was even within view. This is only one of six displays that will be glowing along Bank Street.

Standing in front of the light show of rainbow butterflies during the Fire and Ice Exhibit. Standing in front of the light show of rainbow butterflies during the Fire and Ice Exhibit. Megan Renaud | Narcity

Each of the different screens features a different theme into a colourful new world. There are lit-up signs on the ground in front of each screen setting indicating where to stand to signal motion sensors. Once in place, this will start the hands-off, immersive experience.

Fire and Ice Winter Exhibit screen with indication to stand in front of motion sensors. Fire and Ice Winter Exhibit screen with indication to stand in front of motion sensors. Megan Renaud | Narcity

Facing each other are the two most literal screen projections for the fire and ice theme. You can step into a red hot blaze without feeling that dangerous heat, and travel into an icy and snowy adventure across the outdoor plaza. The colours and images are mesmerizing.

Standing in front of a fire blaze light installation along Bank Street, Ottawa.Standing in front of a fire blaze light installation along Bank Street, Ottawa.Megan Renaud | Narcity

One of two other screens showcases a futuristic techno world, full of geometric shapes and images that could hypnotize. A crowd favourite was the explosions of colour light show that will transport you into a magical fairytale realm. Butterflies soaring over sunflowers, fairy houses bouncing on cartoon mushrooms and rainbow flowers falling, creates a mesmerizing display.

Futuristic light installation of geometric shapes in Bank Street's Snider Plaza. Futuristic light installation of geometric shapes in Bank Street's Snider Plaza. Megan Renaud | Narcity

It seemed especially fun for the little ones, as kids ran around between each different light display, adults took photos, and people danced to the lively techno music playing in the background. The fun beats brought the visuals even more to life.

It felt like an outdoor party where you could spot familiar faces, and enjoy being out together. It'll become even more of a party with a silent disco planned for Friday and Saturday nights. The disco will start at 8 p.m. and you can join in between Laurier Avenue and Slater Street, in front of Snider Plaza.

Fire and Ice Winter Exhibit

Price: Free

When: March 11 to 13, starting at 6 p.m. each night

Address: Bank St. (Between Cooper St. & Slater St.), Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a lively and colourful experience where you can gather and celebrate together. Plus it's free to attend and only happening this weekend.

Website


From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...