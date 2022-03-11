Ottawa's Bank Street Is Coming Alive With A Magical Glowing Exhibit & Here Is A Sneak Peek
Heat up these cool nights.🔥🧊
Six blocks of Ottawa's downtown will be closed off for a winter exhibit of dazzling lights and sounds. You'll be able to walk along Bank Street and lose yourself in the magical world where fire meets ice.
Bank Street's Fire and Ice exhibit is taking place between Cooper Street and Slater Street, from March 11 to March 13, 2022. Larger-than-life art installations will appear on each block. The light show begins at 6 p.m. each evening and there will be live dance performances at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., along with other surprises.
Narcity got a sneak peek into what the winter exhibit will look and feel like, and you need to head there this weekend for some seriously fiery energy
Futuristic light display and fiery images at Snider Plaza on Bank Street. Megan Renaud | Narcity
The sneak peek of the light displays was of The Portals Into A New Dimension installation at Snider Plaza. You can catch a glimpse of the rainbow lights from down the block, and feel the lively environment before it was even within view. This is only one of six displays that will be glowing along Bank Street.
Standing in front of the light show of rainbow butterflies during the Fire and Ice Exhibit. Megan Renaud | Narcity
Each of the different screens features a different theme into a colourful new world. There are lit-up signs on the ground in front of each screen setting indicating where to stand to signal motion sensors. Once in place, this will start the hands-off, immersive experience.
Fire and Ice Winter Exhibit screen with indication to stand in front of motion sensors. Megan Renaud | Narcity
Facing each other are the two most literal screen projections for the fire and ice theme. You can step into a red hot blaze without feeling that dangerous heat, and travel into an icy and snowy adventure across the outdoor plaza. The colours and images are mesmerizing.
Standing in front of a fire blaze light installation along Bank Street, Ottawa.Megan Renaud | Narcity
One of two other screens showcases a futuristic techno world, full of geometric shapes and images that could hypnotize. A crowd favourite was the explosions of colour light show that will transport you into a magical fairytale realm. Butterflies soaring over sunflowers, fairy houses bouncing on cartoon mushrooms and rainbow flowers falling, creates a mesmerizing display.
Futuristic light installation of geometric shapes in Bank Street's Snider Plaza. Megan Renaud | Narcity
It seemed especially fun for the little ones, as kids ran around between each different light display, adults took photos, and people danced to the lively techno music playing in the background. The fun beats brought the visuals even more to life.
It felt like an outdoor party where you could spot familiar faces, and enjoy being out together. It'll become even more of a party with a silent disco planned for Friday and Saturday nights. The disco will start at 8 p.m. and you can join in between Laurier Avenue and Slater Street, in front of Snider Plaza.
Fire and Ice Winter Exhibit
Price: Free
When: March 11 to 13, starting at 6 p.m. each night
Address: Bank St. (Between Cooper St. & Slater St.), Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a lively and colourful experience where you can gather and celebrate together. Plus it's free to attend and only happening this weekend.