8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Help You Forget Monday Exists
TGIF! 📺🍾🌈
Woohoo, it's the weekend yet again and there's much to look forward to in the capital. If you're ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early, have a lazy night at home or discover new events around Ottawa, this weekend is the perfect time to do all of the above.
Shoot your friends a message to see what you'll plan to get up to first. Here are eight fun things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will help you forget Monday is coming.
Go on a boozy tour
Price: $30 for 2 guests
Address: 767 Silver Seven Rd. Unit 23, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fairy new distillery in Ottawa's west end offers locally made spirits to go, cocktails in their tasting room and boozy distillery tours. The tours of the distillery include a tasting flight and happen most days so they can be booked last minute if you haven't planned out your weekend yet. They've created a unique Irish spirit called Poitín, a perfect St. Paddy's Day option if you prefer vodka to beer.
Fire and Ice exhibit on Bank Street
Price: Free
When: March 11 - 13
Address: Snider Plaza (Between Slater St. & Laurier Ave. W), Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Promising hot energy and cool sights, this winter festival on Bank Street will be full of cinematic lights and sounds. There will be multiple interactive displays centered around the theme of fire and ice. It begins at 6 p.m. each evening.
Gear up for Bar Olympics
Price: $50 per team of two, $10+ lane rental
When: Olympics event is March 31
Address: 1860 Bank St. #3A, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Playback Bar and Restaurant is hosting a Bar Olympics event where you can compete in bocce ball, shuffleboard, beer pong and corn hole. Registration is open online now for March 31, and you can rent a lane this weekend in order to practise your skills.
Ride the LRT downtown for free
Price: Free
When: Until March 26
Address: OLRT stations in Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: If you haven't ventured downtown in a while or have yet to take a ride on Ottawa's light rail transit system, you can take advantage of there being no charge this month. You can go try a new restaurant downtown Ottawa or simply enjoy the feeling of being in a big city you call home.
Celebrate St. Practise Day
Price: Depends on the event
When: Saturday, March 12
Address: 75 Quabbin Rd., Mallorytown & 1680 Vimont Ct. Unit 106, Orléans & 600 Du Golf Rd., Hammond, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you want to start the shenanigans early or would rather party on a Saturday as opposed to Thursday, there are early St. Patrick's Day events around Ottawa. BUSL Cider will have live music and green drinks, Broadhead Brewing is celebrating with music, beer and Irish stew and Broken Stick Brewing has music performances, green cocktails and games planned.
Watch a new movie set in Ontario
Rating: 7.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The new Pixar movie Turning Red will be streaming on Disney Plus as of March 11. This film is set in Toronto, Ontario and is a true love letter to the city and Canada as a whole. It's a heartwarming story staring Ottawa-born actress Sandra Oh, that is full of early 2000s nostalgia and beautiful lessons for both teens and adults.
Browse a local craft market
Price: Free
When: Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m.
Address: Glebe Community Centre, 175 Third Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover and shop over 30 local Ottawa makers thanks to Square Lemon Ottawa, and enjoy free admission to fun crafty workshops.
Treat yourself for Pi Day
When: Pi Day is March 14
Address: 1134 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not that we need an excuse to treat ourselves, but a great one is coming up - Pi Day! March 14 is a day when math geeks and dessert lovers unite in celebration of the mathematical constant pi, 3.14. It's a perfect time to order a sweet or savoury pie, whether you finish it over the weekend or save it for Monday is your call.