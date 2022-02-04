7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Want To Avoid Going Downtown
Escape a bunker & sip bottomless mimosas. 🥂
Woohoo! Places have started re-opening this week across the province of Ontario — and that includes Ottawa. So let the celebrations begin as we move some of our winter adventures indoors.
From dining in restaurants to taking boozy bus tours and trying new winter activities, here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Sip across the city on a Brew Donkey tour
Price: $80+
When: Reopen as of February 4
Address: Starting from 150 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend all afternoon or a full day on a pre-scheduled beer tour hopping around the city so you can experience different breweries without thinking about a designated driver. There are different tours to choose from across different parts of the Ottawa region, including drink samples, food and transportation. Not a big beer drinker? No problem, check out tours like 'All Things Brewed' which includes a distillery and kombucha stop! Some even include activities like axe throwing.
Try the new activities at Parc Omega
Price: Free with entrance
Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: In addition to their Canadian safari route which is open year-round, and the seasonal skating rink and snowshoe trails, there are new winter activities you can experience at Parc Omega. You can sip cocktails at an ice bar after downhill tubing, both included in your entrance fee.
Plan a day trip to a small town
Price: Free
Address: Chelsea, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa is surrounded by quaint small towns just waiting to be explored, such as Perth, Almonte, Merrickville and Chelsea. Chelsea, Quebec is only 20 minutes away from the city and is home to Nordik Spa-Nature, North America's largest spa. They also have fine-dining restaurants, cozy cafés, local shops and epic adventures.
Have bottomless mimosas at The Vanitea Room
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Tea & brunch
Address: 551 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Vanitea Room is a luxury brunch experience where you can treat yourself to high tea or a 3-course brunch with bottomless prosecco. They have re-opened for dine-in. Plan to make reservations because they book up quickly.
See how many snow sculptures you can find
Price: Free
Address: 100 Water St. E., Cornwall, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk along the Kichi Sibi winter trail to find adorable snow bears, track down Waldo the giant snowman in a local neighborhood, and most recently added, take a drive to Cornwall to admire the 'King of the Forest' snow sculpture. This work of art stands at a whopping eight feet tall and 15 feet wide.
Take advantage of late night happy hour
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian pub
Address: 379 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This casual eatery is both a sports bar and an Italian restaurant, known in Ottawa for their infamous meatball sandwich. Since reopening this week they've also brought back their late-night happy hour. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight they have domestic pints of beer for $6.50 and late-night meal deals.
Try to get out of the world's largest escape room
Price: $34+ per person
Address: 3929 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's cold war museum partnered with Escape Manor for the world's largest escape room! You can play and try to escape on Friday, Saturday and Sundays over a full floor of the underground bunker.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.