9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend So You Can Celebrate Spring In Style
Delicious treats await. 🥃🧁
Not that we ever need a reason to treat ourselves, but this March Ontario weather feels like we need to make our own sunshine. So what if that sunshine is made of nights out, desserts and drinks? Shrug it off, we're celebrating in Ottawa this weekend.
Get ready to indulge in laughter and deliciousness. Here are nine things to do this weekend in Ottawa if you're looking for a way to celebrate and treat yourself.
Get glittery cocktails in rainbow colours
Sparkly glitter Prosecco with cotton candy garnish.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 5530 Manotick Main St. Unit 2&4, Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: A new Italian restaurant in Manotick, Angelina has an elegant modern vibe and serves up a colourful rainbow of cocktail options. You can get sparkling wine that literally sparkles. These glitter drinks come in many colours including pink, yellow and blue.
Get your drink on in support of Ukraine
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bar snacks
Address: 1014 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This late-night hangout spot in Hintonburg serves up drinks and charcuterie. They have been creating weekly drink specials in support of Ukraine, where $2 from each purchase is donated to relief efforts in Ukraine. This week the drink of choice is Sun Don't Shine made with Zirkova vodka, Chambord, lime juice, jalapeno syrup and pineapple juice.
Indulge in pizza and drink deals
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza and pub fare
Address: Unit#1 Ogilvie Rd. #2018, Gloucester & 100 Shuttleworth Dr., Ottawa & 325 Marché Way #105, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Crust and Crate hosts Fast-Fired Thursdays with pizza and drink deals. You can get two pizzas for $30, with cocktails and music. They also have happy hours daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. offering up $10 apps.
Order mini egg dessert for Easter
Price: $24 per half dozen
Cuisine: Scones
Address: Ottawa Farmers' Market, Sunday at Lansdowne
Why You Need To Go: Easter is fast approaching and there are so many ways you can enjoy the classic treat of Mini Eggs in Ottawa. Rocket Scone is offering Mini Egg scones, and you can buy some this weekend at the Ottawa Farmers' Market that takes place in the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne each Sunday.
Sip whiskey at a scotch lounge
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Whiskey & bar eats
Address: 1154 Bank St. & 750 Gladstone Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa coffee shop, Oat Couture Oatmeal Café, turns into an authentic scotch lounge by night where you can transport yourself to Scotland and sample over 75 types of whiskey.
Pair beer with cupcakes
Chocolate Easter cupcakes and craft beer.
Price: Free to attend
When: April 2 and 3 at 12 p.m.
Address: 14 Bexley Pl., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whiprsnapr Brewing Co. is hosting a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society where they're pairing beer and cupcakes! You can sip on their Easter Cream Ale release and treat yourself to homemade cupcakes. They'll also have hot chocolate and crafts for kids.
Enjoy live music and craft beer
Price: $5 cover
When: Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m.
Address: 2172 Robertson Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: Conspiracy Theory Brewing Co. in Bells Corners has a spacious taproom with a stage area and a full dinner menu. You can sip local beer with a pizza or poutine while listening to Crimes in Progress play live this Saturday.
Laugh at a raunchy comedy show
Price: $25.88+ per person
When: April 2, at 8 p.m.
Address: 220 Elgin St. #2, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The comedy show Strip Joker is sure to be an experience, if their jokes bomb they strip. Don't worry there won't be any full nudity on display, but there are sure to be laughs. There are only a few tickets left so jump on it if you're looking for an outrageous night watching 10 different comedians.
Website
Eat all the tamales you can
Price: Free entrance
When: Sunday, April 3 at 12 p.m.
Address: 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate Latin American cuisine and eat all the different delicious tamales that you can fit in your stomach. They'll have many flavours from different regions available all in one place.