13 Mouthwatering Treats To Try In Ottawa This Spring If You're Obsessed With Mini Eggs

And so it begins! 🐰

Mini Egg cannolis. Right: Mini Eggs ice cream cake for Easter.

@holmespun_ice_cream | Instagram, @themerrydairy | Instagram

It's the season where we get to eat festive Mini Eggs until the stores clear out, and there are so many creative ways to eat these chocolate eggs in Ottawa.

If you love Mini Eggs, you'll love these amazing desserts in Ottawa, from Easter ice cream and cookies to cannolis and cakes. These desserts are sure to get you excited for spring and make you very hoppy.

Hello Dolly Pastries

Basket of meringues including mini egg flavour from Hello Dolly Pastries.

Courtesy of Hello Dolly Pastries

Price: $7 per bag

Address: Pick up at 986 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON or 613 Flea on select weekends

Why You Need To Try It: Both fluffy and crunchy, add this sugary treat to your Easter lineup and order some Mini Egg meringues.

Website

Red Door Provisions

Price: $27 for 6

Address: 117 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Try It: Stuffed with all the Mini Egg goodness, these Whoopies are an epic cookie sandwich made with sugar cookies, Mini Egg buttercream, Mini Egg crumble, and another candy egg on top.

Website

The Merry Dairy

Price: $10+

Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Try It: Pints of Mini Egg ice cream plus Easter ice cream cakes will be back soon. Order ahead of time 'cause these babies sell out quickly each year.

Website

Tough Cookie Co.

A pile of fresh Mini Egg cheesecake cookies for Easter.

Tough Cookie Co.

Price: $2 per cookie

Address: Set delivery & pickup dates in Ottawa

Why You Need To Try It: Mini Egg Cheesecake cookies... enough said. They are brown butter cookies infused with whipped cream cheese and topped with Mini Eggs.

Website

Rocket Scone

Easter egg scones with chocolate eggs from Rocket Scone.

Courtesy of Rocket Scone

Price: $24 per half dozen

Address: Pick up at Carp Kitchen or the Lansdowne market

Why You Need To Try It: Their Easter egg scones are coming back, and they're packed with even more chocolatey goodness. The chocolate used inside the scones is a Belgium chocolate, with crushed Mini Eggs on top.

Website

Carp Custom Creamery

Price: $14 per tub

Address: 3763 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Try It: The Easter Egg Hunt ice cream is returning to Carp. Grab a tub of this delicious ice cream ASAP, they could barely keep it in the freezer last year.

Website

Morning Owl Coffeehouse

Price: $2.50 each

Address: 229 Armstrong St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Try It: You can enjoy the nostalgic sweetness of Rice Krispie Squares stuffed with festive Mini Eggs for Easter. Coming back soon!

Website

Jav's Cookie Co.

Tray of Mini Egg cookies from Jav's Cookie Co.

Jav's Cookie Co.

Price: $25 per dozen

Address: Set delivery dates in Ottawa.

Why You Need To Try It: These handcrafted cookies come in a variety of fun flavours, and they just launched the Mini Egg stuffed treats for this Easter. Order via Instagram.

Website

Holmespun Ice Cream

Price: $4.50+

Address: 247 Westbrook Rd. Unit 2, Carp, ON

Why You Need To Try It: They have so many Easter treats to choose from. Order Mini Egg or Cream Egg ice cream litres or deconstructed cupcakes, Mini Egg cheesecake or Mini Egg cannolis.

Website

Britannia Coffeehouse

Price: 💸

Address: 273 Britannia Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Try It: The local coffee and ice cream shop will be serving up Easter Egg ice cream again this year, as well as sugar cookies. You can count on there being other sweets treats when you visit.

Website

Made By Nikki

Price: $43.50+ per box

Address: Pick up near Mooney's Bay in Ottawa

Why You Need To Try It: These gourmet stuffed cookies are coming in multiple Easter flavours. You can get a box of six stuffed cookies with two of each flavour; Mini Egg, Creme Egg and Reese Eggies. There is also an Easter dessert box with the six cookies, a Mini Egg Hunt Brownie pan and regular chocolate chip cookies.

Website

IO Bakes

Price: $12+ per package

Address: Pick up in Ottawa South or Kanata on April 15

Why You Need To Try It: Mini Egg biscotti is back again this year. They are stuffed with the candy eggs, topped with chocolate dip with more chocolate eggs crumble on top. They come in a pack of four and last up to a month which makes them great for gifts.

Website

Three Tarts

Price: $12+ per pack

Address: 464 Bank St. Unit 3, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Try It: They'll have multiple Easter treats including decorated shortbread cookies in shapes like cute bunnies and lambs, that will be packaged in gift boxes with some Cadbury Mini Eggs.

Website

