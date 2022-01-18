Trending Tags

This New Ottawa Dessert Shop Sells Decadent Brownies That Are As Big As Your Head

Try the popular s'mores flavour.

Ottawa Staff Writer
This New Ottawa Dessert Shop Sells Decadent Brownies That Are As Big As Your Head
Courtesy of La Petite Browniee

A new dessert shop has opened in Ottawa, ready to fuel us with gourmet brownies in a variety of sweet flavours.

When it's time to treat yourself, look no further than giant brownies from the Ottawa business ironically named La Petite Browniee.

If you're a dessert lover, get your order ready because these large brownies are rich and fudgy. The baking process takes two days to complete as they become more intense in flavour.

They love to play with new textures and ideas, so whether you want soft or crunchy you can find the dessert of your dreams. The brownies are each about three by three inches in size and almost three inches high depending on the flavour. They come in a box of nine squares.

Their most unique and one of the most popular options is the s'mores brownie. It is comprised of four different layers from the biscoff cookie base to caramel drizzle on top of marshmallow fluff. The marshmallow topping is gelatine-free and made from scratch.

The menu also includes oreo cheesecake, salted espresso, coconut macaron and classic fudgie brownies. Prices start at $20 and are currently available for pick up only.

La Petite Browniee

Price: $20+

Address: Pick up in Ottawa's east end

Why You Need To Go: These decadent brownies are not only huge, they come in unique flavours such as s'mores and oreo cheesecake.

Menu

