This Ottawa Cafe Has Animal Macarons & 'Tirameowsu' Treats That Are Too Cute To Eat
This dessert is photo worthy.
Creating the cutest desserts you ever did see, this Ottawa café and bakery serves up Euro-Asian treats and drinks.
You can buy a colourful assortment of animal macarons, including cartoon pigs, birds, frogs and bears at Dao Bake & Sip Café. They also serve 'tirameowsu', a chocolate cup tiramisu with an adorable cat on top.
You can eat your cup once the cake is done, the cat tiramisu is made in a hard chocolate shell.
Grab a matcha latte and enjoy these animal treats in their bright café space, or order macarons to go. They put them in a separate box for fresh macarons that won't get damaged, perfect to save for later or give as a gift.
They also have Korean macarons which are becoming even more popular than the animal ones. They are thicker macarons with more inside filling but are made of light buttercream that is less sweet. Both the character and Korean macarons are $3.50 each.
The café creates new items like their now popular Japanese shortcake, seasonal dessert options as well as classics such as croissants. These tasty and adorable baked goods are sure to put a smile on your face.
Dao Bake & Sip Café
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Euro-Asian café
Address: 1558 Merivale Rd. Unit 102, Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a variety of hot drinks and baked goods at this Ottawa café, with the cutest of the options being the animal macarons and cat tiramisu.
