Ottawa Has A New Bar For Mouthwatering Street Food & It’s Like A Mini Trip To Vietnam

Try the Spill The Tea Cocktail and Pho Bomb. 🤤

@hungrydiana | Instagram, @saigonottawa | Instagram

Ottawa's first Vietnamese bar just opened and it's the mix of cocktail bar and street food that we've been missing.

Saigon Restaurant is a new addition to the Byward Market and the menu will have you drooling.

It has a lively atmosphere with hip hop and R&B music, specialty cocktails and unique artwork painted across the walls.

The menu features Vietnamese street food dishes such as Pho Bomb, Saigon Sliders and Chicken Chips.

On the menu, you'll find cocktails with fun names you'll want to try, such as Spill The Tea, which is a cocktail for two people that is made with vodka-infused chrysanthemum tea.

Saigon Restaurant

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Vietnamese street food and cocktails

Address: 85 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Saigon is Ottawa's first Vietnamese bar with a creative menu of street food and Asian-inspired cocktails. The restaurant is a modern updated space playing lively music.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

