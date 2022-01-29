Trending Tags

This Restaurant In Ottawa Is A Retro Gin Joint With A Menu Of Epic Snacks Served All Night

They have 33 different types of gin! 🥃

Ottawa Staff Writer
@ottawanewbie | Instagram, @thr33sco.snackbar | Instagram

If you're looking for a restaurant in Ottawa where you can try different types of creative dishes in one sitting and pair it with any flavour of gin cocktail you're feeling, this is the spot for you.

Thr33's Company Snack Bar is a local gin joint with a retro atmosphere and upscale snack options. They even have gin cocktails on tap.

Narcity spoke with one of the owners, Ian Wilson, and he gave us some insight into the creation of this snack bar. He said, "We went away from the traditional ‘full meals’ to accentuate that sharing experience. We found with the more people we talked to, that they enjoy trying two to three plates at restaurants more so than going for the entree for each individual person."

Some of the most popular dishes include Drumsticks, Tuna Tartare, Gnocchi Supreme, Halloumi with blueberry gin jam and Crispy Tofu. Their chef loves to play with new food creations often offering seasonal specialties on the menu.

Why not keep the snacking going into late-night hours? You can order off of the full menu until the 2 a.m. closing.

They have 33 different types of gin available, offering unique flavour profiles in addition to the classic botanicals, such as earl grey, cucumber and ginger. There is an alcohol-free gin on that list for any friend who doesn't drink.

Of course, they are not stuck on gin alone, the drink menu also has wine, craft beer and non-gin cocktails such as the Peanut Butter Old Fashion and Winter in Paradise. They are re-opening for dine in on Monday, January 31.

Thr33's Company Snack Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale snack plates and cocktails

Address: 589 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fine dining but make it snacks. This restaurant has 33 types of gin plus other spirits, making fun cocktails at an affordable price, with a menu of epic snacks that you can order until 2 a.m.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

