ottawa hidden bars

This Ottawa Bar Is A Retro Arcade Where You Can Play Pinball & Classic Games All Night

You can feast on handmade perogies.

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Ottawa Bar Is A Retro Arcade Where You Can Play Pinball & Classic Games All Night
@thisiscarolina | Instagram, @houseoftarg | Instagram

It's time for a retro night out, full of drinks, carbs and old-school arcade games. You can mix up your date nights with a visit to House of Targ.

This Ottawa bar is known for pinball and perogies, offering up a variety of pinball machines and classic arcade games to play and infamous handmade perogies you can eat all night long.

The bar currently has 12 differently-themed pinball machines, including multiple Star Wars games, The Munsters and Kiss-themed. There are 14 additional arcade games you can play, including some new ones like the recently added 'The Getaway: High Speed II' from 1992.

Their Galaga Multicade Cabinet machine actually offers over 50 games in itself for some real throwbacks. Take yourself back to the 1980s by playing Pac Man, Frogger, Space Invaders and Donkey Kong.

All of the games are set to free-play so no need to worry about trying to find spare change. It is $10 per person for you to play to your heart's content. They are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If games aren't your thing but you're craving perogies, that's more than enough of a reason to visit. They are known for their delicious handmade perogies and have different flavours on the menu from the classic potato and cheese to Perogi Poutine, Perogi Pizza Pockets and the Big Sweetie for dessert. They also have a detailed menu of drinks with fun in-house cocktails.

House of Targ

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Perogies

Address: 1077 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can throw it back and have an old-school night out with friends playing games and feasting on different flavours of perogies. Open Friday to Sunday.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.


