Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

You Can Glide Along A Glowing Neon Skating Trail Near Ottawa & It Has Major '90s Vibes

They'll have music you can twirl to and outdoor bonfires ⛸

You Can Glide Along A Glowing Neon Skating Trail Near Ottawa & It Has Major '90s Vibes
Courtesy of RiverOak Skating Trail

Neon is back, and it's cooler than ever! You can glide along this outdoor skating trail near Ottawa beneath neon and black lights.

RiverOak Skating Trail is having a glow skating event this winter, where you can twirl around to party music and play glow-in-the-dark hockey.

You Can Glide Along Glowing Neon Skating Trail Near Ottawa & It Has Major 90s Vibes Courtesy of RiverOak Skating Trail

Nineties babies rejoice; we can relive our roller rink days.

These fun evenings are scheduled to start in early January and will happen every Friday night until closing.

You can glide along a magical 3.5-kilometre ice pathway past the black and glowing lights.

To go, you'll need to pre-book online, and tickets are from $16 per person.

Glow Skating at RiverOak Skating Trail

You Can Glide Along Glowing Neon Skating Trail Near Ottawa & It Has Major 90s Vibes

Courtesy of RiverOak Skating Trail

Price: $16+ per adult

When: Friday nights in January (Opening date TBA)

Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Metcalfe, ON

Why You Need To Go: An enchanted forest skate plus a nighttime neon party, is something you cannot miss this winter!

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Give You All The Festive Holiday Feels

Christmas magic is in the air! 🎅

@rouskiie | Instagram, Stephanie White | Narcity

Put on your tacky Christmas sweater. Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will give you all the festive holiday feels.

There is more to do than just baking cookies and decorating your Christmas tree. Instead, you can fly with Santa Claus or visit a house that looks straight from Home Alone.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Rent A Cabin Near Ottawa Where You Can Sleep Next To Wolves (PHOTOS)

It is only 50 minutes away! 🐺

@david_maman | Instagram

Did you know you can rent a cabin near Ottawa where you can fall asleep next to a pack of wolves?

Parc Omega in Montebello, Quebec, has several different sized cabins where you can spend the night, and they all have a giant floor-to-ceiling window where you can see wolves up close.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Parliament Hill Has A New Dazzling Holiday Show & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

The free show is a colourful tribute to Canada. ✨

Megan Renaud | Narcity

This dazzling and colourful light show will let you admire Canada's beautiful landscape.

Christmas Lights Across Canada has returned, and this winter, you can marvel at a new free holiday projection show at Parliament Hill. You can see it from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. each evening.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Massive Snow Tubing Hills In Ontario That You’ll Want To Experience This Winter

Race your friends to the bottom! ❄️

@miss.jellyy | Instagram, @jazzangelhsc | Instagram

Grab your toque and mittens; here are six massive snow tubing hills in Ontario you'll want to experience this winter.

You'll have so much fun feeling like a kid again, racing your friends to the bottom. There are locations across the province so that you can look for the one closest to you.

Keep Reading Show less