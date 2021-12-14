You Can Glide Along A Glowing Neon Skating Trail Near Ottawa & It Has Major '90s Vibes
They'll have music you can twirl to and outdoor bonfires ⛸
Neon is back, and it's cooler than ever! You can glide along this outdoor skating trail near Ottawa beneath neon and black lights.
RiverOak Skating Trail is having a glow skating event this winter, where you can twirl around to party music and play glow-in-the-dark hockey.
Courtesy of RiverOak Skating Trail
Nineties babies rejoice; we can relive our roller rink days.
These fun evenings are scheduled to start in early January and will happen every Friday night until closing.
You can glide along a magical 3.5-kilometre ice pathway past the black and glowing lights.
To go, you'll need to pre-book online, and tickets are from $16 per person.
Glow Skating at RiverOak Skating Trail
Courtesy of RiverOak Skating Trail
Price: $16+ per adult
When: Friday nights in January (Opening date TBA)
Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Metcalfe, ON
Why You Need To Go: An enchanted forest skate plus a nighttime neon party, is something you cannot miss this winter!
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.