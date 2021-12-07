You Can Skate On A Magical Torch-Lit Ice Trail Through A Forest Near Ottawa This Winter

Winter Wander
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sparks Street has transformed into a sparkling trail where you can see Christmas trees and illuminated displays.
Magic Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this spectacular drive-thru event, you can enter tunnels of lights and see nearly 1 million lights.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: Friday to Sunday from November 26 to December 19, plus December 20 to 22
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is so much to see and do at this holiday market, like shopping for gifts, seeing all the incredible light displays, visiting the giant Christmas tree and toasting the holiday season with a cup of mulled wine.
Ian's Christmas Adventure Park
Price: $10 admission per person (free if you purchase a tree)
When: November 20 to December 24, 2021
Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you cut down your own Christmas tree, explore their candy cane lane and watch holiday movies like Home Alone and Elf.
Enchanted Holiday Drive
Price: $40 per vehicle
When: December 1 - 23 (select nights)
Address: 6336 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: While staying warm in your vehicle, you can explore eight holiday-themed areas that will get you in the Christmas spirit.
Savoy Christmas
Price: 💸💸
When: December 1 - 24, 2021
Address: 334 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While surrounded by holiday decor, you'll be able to sip holiday cocktails like a Nogtini with your friends.
Christmas Lights Across Canada
Price: Free
When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022
Address: Parliament Hill, Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This winter, there is a new 15-minute long projection show at Parliament Hill that you can watch for free.
A Country Christmas At Night
Price: $30 per vehicle
When: December 4 - December 30, 2021
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Saunders Farm, you can explore their drive-thru holiday event, then exit your vehicle to visit the market, where you can buy a Christmas tree and seasonal treats.
Alight At Night
Price: $15 per person
When: November 26, 2021 - January 1, 2022
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is worth the drive to see the over one million lights transforming Upper Canada Village into a colourful wonderland.
Trees Of Hope
Price: Free
When: November 30, 2021 - January 3, 2022
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a scene fit for a holiday fairytale, you can visit Ottawa's castle to see all the Christmas trees in the lobby.
Sippin' Santa
Price: 💸
When: From November 30
Address: The Standard Luxury Tavern, 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you wish you were spending the holidays on a beach, you won't want to miss this Christmas bar that has tons of tropical cocktails.
Christmas In Old-Aylmer
Price: Free
When: November 26-28 and December 3-5, 2021
Address: 120 Rue Principale, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This adorable market looks straight from a holiday postcard. While visiting, you can buy delicious treats and finish up your holiday shopping.
Candlelight: Holiday Special
Price: $30+ per person
When: December 11-22, 2021
Address: First Baptist Church, 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can listen to classic Christmas songs at this magical concert lit by candlelight.
