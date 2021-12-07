Trending Tags

You Can Skate On A Magical Torch-Lit Ice Trail Through A Forest Near Ottawa This Winter

It is only 45 minutes away from Ottawa! ⛸️

Patinage En Foret | Facebook, @galyna_kaplan | Instagram

Skate along a winding ice trail through a dense forest of evergreens, made even more enchanting by the glow of torchlight.

Patinage en Foret is hosting a magical evening skating event, Soirée à la Lueur de Flambeaux, where the skating trail will be lit by 350 torches.

Daytime admission to the skating trail is $18 per person, and this special night event will be $25 per person. Daytime skating will open on December 18, 2021, weather permitting, and the first nighttime event is scheduled for January 7, 2022.

The skating trail is 3 kilometres in length, surrounded by lush forest. They have a chalet on-site for warming up, cozy bonfires, an outdoor snack bar and snowshoe trails.

Access to the torch-lit skating is by reservation only, so make sure to buy tickets before your visit. The event will take place between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on scheduled evenings.

Patinage en Foret Torchlit Evening

Price: $25 per person

When: Opens January 7, 2022 (Other dates to be announced)

Address: 9 Mont Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, QC

Why You Need To Go: This forested skating trail is even more magical at night, lit up by 350 torches. There will be music, sparkling lights and bonfires.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

