Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

This Secret Ottawa Hiking Trail Leads To A Row Of Frozen Waterfalls & It's So Magical

It is so easy to reach! ❄️

This Secret Ottawa Hiking Trail Leads To A Row Of Frozen Waterfalls & It's So Magical
Megan Renaud | Narcity

Ottawa has a magical winter walking trail that not many know about, featuring seriously stunning frozen waterfalls.

Nestled in the quiet Dunrobin neighbourhood, you will find Sheila Mckee Park.

This Hiking Trail in Ottawa Leads You To A Frozen Waterfall That Looks Straight From Narnia Megan Renaud | Narcity

The forested trail is a relatively easy 2.5-kilometre trail loop leading to a row of frozen cascading waterfalls and serene views.

Along the route, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for cute chickadee birds hopping between the trees.

The loop path is a simple walk that takes you to a wooden staircase leading toward the Ottawa River.

You won't believe your eyes as you approach the shore. Along the river, beneath the pines, is an icy screen of waterfalls frozen in time.

Sheila Mckee Park is a dog-friendly trail, with dogs kept on leash. It is also a picturesque spot to catch the sunrise or sunset over the Ottawa River.

Sheila Mckee Park

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: Free

When: Open year-round.

Address: 1730 Sixth Line Rd., Dunrobin, ON

What You Need To Go: The most magical winter hike around, with frozen waterfalls lining the shore of the river.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Alpine Roller Coaster Near Ottawa Lets You Race Down The Slopes At Up To 35-km/hr

You can ride it solo or with a friend! ❄️

Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur

Skiing isn't the only way to race down the slopes. For a thrilling adventure, you can ride an alpine roller coaster near Ottawa.

Located just under two hours from Ottawa by car, The Viking at Sommet Saint-Sauveur is the perfect weekend road trip.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Spots In Ottawa That Will Make You Feel Like You're In Europe For The Holidays

No plane ticket is needed!

@_runawaywitme_ | Instagram, @nadya.pavlin | Instagram

Are you having a severe case of wanderlust? Here are eight spots in Ottawa that will make you feel like you're in Europe for the holidays.

If you long to spend a week roaming down the cobbled streets in Italy eating a scoop of gelato or taking in all the sights in London, we have you covered.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Incredible Ottawa Road Trips That Feel Like Stepping Inside A Snow Globe

They are are all under 3 hours away! ❄️

@camille_labonte | Instagram, @illumicavalia | Instagram

Start the car! If you are craving adventure, here are incredible Ottawa road trips that will make you feel like you've stepped into a snow globe.

There is something for everyone, from an event with millions of glowing lights to an ice maze you can try to escape.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Festive Things To Do Around Ottawa With Your Friends Before Christmas

Magical spots to explore with your bestie!

@mo3gan | Instagram, @angelafacette | Instagram

Sleigh your social plans this holiday season. Here are seven fun things to do around Ottawa with your friends before Christmas.

There is no better way to wrap up the year than spending quality time with your BFFs. So go ahead and pick one of the festive activities and start messaging your friends to plan all the details.

Keep Reading Show less