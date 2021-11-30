This Secret Ottawa Hiking Trail Leads To A Row Of Frozen Waterfalls & It's So Magical
Ottawa has a magical winter walking trail that not many know about, featuring seriously stunning frozen waterfalls.
Nestled in the quiet Dunrobin neighbourhood, you will find Sheila Mckee Park.
The forested trail is a relatively easy 2.5-kilometre trail loop leading to a row of frozen cascading waterfalls and serene views.
Along the route, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for cute chickadee birds hopping between the trees.
The loop path is a simple walk that takes you to a wooden staircase leading toward the Ottawa River.
You won't believe your eyes as you approach the shore. Along the river, beneath the pines, is an icy screen of waterfalls frozen in time.
Sheila Mckee Park is a dog-friendly trail, with dogs kept on leash. It is also a picturesque spot to catch the sunrise or sunset over the Ottawa River.
Price: Free
When: Open year-round.
Address: 1730 Sixth Line Rd., Dunrobin, ON
What You Need To Go: The most magical winter hike around, with frozen waterfalls lining the shore of the river.
