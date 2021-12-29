Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

7 Outdoor Activities Around Ottawa That You Can Enjoy Over The Holidays

Bundle up and keep the festivities going.

7 Outdoor Activities Around Ottawa That You Can Enjoy Over The Holidays
@noodleheadneha | Instagram, @leyla.mesics | Instagram

We're full of turkey and settling into that strange holiday time between Christmas and New Year's Eve where we're not quite sure what day it is.

Grab your toque and mitts to enjoy some fresh air with these outdoor activities in Ottawa.

Glide On The Rink Of Dreams

Price: Free

When: From December 3 until the end of skating season (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Address: 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take advantage of this maintained ice rink that's open every day for some winter fun. At night it is illuminated by colourful lights.

Website

Hike To Snow Covered Ruins On Lime Kiln Trail

TK Outdoor Activities Around Ottawa That You Can Enjoy Over The Holidays

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: Free

Address: Moodie Drive, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It takes less than 10 minutes to reach beautiful historic ruins on this forested trail. You can access the ruins from above and below for fun photos and viewpoints.

Website

Walk Over The River On A Pedestrian Bridge

Price: Free

Address: Alexandra Bridge, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque interprovincial bridge is over 100 years old and has a pedestrian walkway where you can easily stroll across and enjoy the views of Ottawa, Gatineau and the Ottawa River.

Website

Go Sledding Down A Retired Ski Hill

Price: Free

Address: 1640 Laperriere Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: As one of the best and largest sledding hills in Ottawa, Carlington Park was once a ski hill. If you're looking for downhill speed this is the hill to go tobogganing down this winter. Be careful, though, "sledding is not permitted on the east side of the hill by the staircase."

Website

Walk Downtown To See The Christmas Lights

Price: Free

When: Now until January 7, 2022

Address: Multiple locations in Ottawa including Parliament Hill, Sparks Street and Confederation Park.

Why You Need To Go: Keep the magic of Christmas alive after the 25th by enjoying the twinkly lights and glowing colours across the capital. There are light shows, lit pathways and interactive photo stops.

Website

Watch Murals Come To Life On Bank Street

Price: Free

Address: Bank Street, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore the colourful murals on Bank Street and watch five of them come to life through augmented reality. Download the app and become part of the artwork.

Website

Skate Downtown At Lansdowne Park

Price: Free

When: From November 26

Address: Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's free to skate surrounded by twinkly Christmas lights and just steps away from a giant Christmas tree.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

You Can Try To Escape This Glowing Ice Labyrinth Near Ottawa This Winter (VIDEO)

Navigate a frozen maze at night.

Courtesy of Éco-Odyssée

For the first time this year, you'll want to get lost as you try to navigate a frozen labyrinth skating trail.

The Éco-Odyssée ice maze is now open, and you can glide through marshes, forests and fields at night under a colourful glow.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend After You've Opened All Your Presents

Keep the Christmas celebrating going.

@iamsograteful18 | Instagram, @farinella.ottawa | Instagram

Santa is coming, he's practically here! Once the big guy delivers your goodies and they're opened up, continue the wintery holiday celebrations with these seven fun things to do this weekend in Ottawa.

From chasing Christmas lights to enjoying festive treats, here are some activities to make the most of your holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hidden Ottawa Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Snow-Covered Ruins (PHOTOS)

It's right in the city!

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Winter is a wonderful time for an Ottawa hike; it's quiet, bug-free and a great excuse to get some sunshine.

You can take an easy walking trail to historic ruins on the Lime Kiln Trail.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Best Sledding Hills Around Ottawa That Will Have You Playing Like A Kid Again

It's snow much fun.

@danawellingtonjones | Instagram, @kanadayagoc | Instagram

If there is one thing we know how to do in Ottawa, it's to embrace winter and have fun in the snow.

Take advantage of these sledding hills around the city for a winter thrill that will have you laughing like a kid.

Keep Reading Show less