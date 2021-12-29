7 Outdoor Activities Around Ottawa That You Can Enjoy Over The Holidays
Bundle up and keep the festivities going.
We're full of turkey and settling into that strange holiday time between Christmas and New Year's Eve where we're not quite sure what day it is.
Grab your toque and mitts to enjoy some fresh air with these outdoor activities in Ottawa.
Glide On The Rink Of Dreams
Price: Free
When: From December 3 until the end of skating season (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Address: 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take advantage of this maintained ice rink that's open every day for some winter fun. At night it is illuminated by colourful lights.
Hike To Snow Covered Ruins On Lime Kiln Trail
Price: Free
Address: Moodie Drive, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It takes less than 10 minutes to reach beautiful historic ruins on this forested trail. You can access the ruins from above and below for fun photos and viewpoints.
Walk Over The River On A Pedestrian Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Alexandra Bridge, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque interprovincial bridge is over 100 years old and has a pedestrian walkway where you can easily stroll across and enjoy the views of Ottawa, Gatineau and the Ottawa River.
Go Sledding Down A Retired Ski Hill
Price: Free
Address: 1640 Laperriere Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: As one of the best and largest sledding hills in Ottawa, Carlington Park was once a ski hill. If you're looking for downhill speed this is the hill to go tobogganing down this winter. Be careful, though, "sledding is not permitted on the east side of the hill by the staircase."
Walk Downtown To See The Christmas Lights
Price: Free
When: Now until January 7, 2022
Address: Multiple locations in Ottawa including Parliament Hill, Sparks Street and Confederation Park.
Why You Need To Go: Keep the magic of Christmas alive after the 25th by enjoying the twinkly lights and glowing colours across the capital. There are light shows, lit pathways and interactive photo stops.
Watch Murals Come To Life On Bank Street
Price: Free
Address: Bank Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore the colourful murals on Bank Street and watch five of them come to life through augmented reality. Download the app and become part of the artwork.
Skate Downtown At Lansdowne Park
Price: Free
When: From November 26
Address: Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's free to skate surrounded by twinkly Christmas lights and just steps away from a giant Christmas tree.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.