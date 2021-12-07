Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ontario

This Small Ontario Town Is A 'Mini Hollywood' For Heartwarming Christmas Movies

One visit will make you want to fall in love. 😍

This Small Ontario Town Is A 'Mini Hollywood' For Heartwarming Christmas Movies
@tinbarnmarket | Instagram, @sarah.dufff | Instagram

Step right off of your couch and into the television screen with a visit to Almonte, Ontario.

If you love watching heartwarming Christmas movies each holiday season, you cannot miss a visit to this small Ontario town where many Hallmark and other festive movies have been filmed.

Almonte has been dubbed "Mini Hollywood North" due to the large number of movies filmed in the town.

Wander the picturesque town to spot filming locations for holiday movies including Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Candy Cane Candidate, A Chance for Christmas, Fatman and Christmas Festival of Ice.

There are many adorable shops full of quality goods, tasty treats and friendly service that are worth a stop. Indulge in award-winning chocolate from Hummingbird Chocolate, sip festive cream liqueur flavours from Dairy Distillery, browse home decor at Tin Barn Market and shop Canadian goods at Cheerfully Made.

Joe's Italian Kitchen serves up authentic Italian dishes in a historic mill with a view of river waterfalls. Start here at the end of Mill Street to explore all of the quaint shops along the street and take the Mississippi Riverwalk back.

If you want an extra festive experience, join the town on Mill Street for their Holiday Night Market on December 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Almonte, Ontario

Address: Almonte, Mississippi Mills, ON

Why You Need To Go: This small Ontario town is a backdrop to a number of holiday movies. Step right into the set and enjoy local goods and treats along with the Christmas atmosphere.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Brockville Has A Free Holiday Trail Of Lights Where The Trees Dance To Music (VIDEOS)

You can see them without leaving your car. 🎄

Brockville Tourism | Facebook

You don't need to spend a thing to make your evening merry and bright.

Brockville's River Of Lights is happening at Blockhouse Island, and you'll be able to see thousands of twinkling lights without leaving your vehicle.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Christmas Movies You Probably Didn't Know Were Filmed Or Recorded In The Toronto Area

The list includes some holiday classics!

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer | Facebook, The Santa Clause | Facebook

Watch out, Hollywood! These Christmas movies were actually filmed or recorded in and around Toronto, and you might just recognize some areas.

The list includes some classic holiday flicks, so grab a big mug of hot chocolate and enjoy one of these locally-filmed holiday pictures.

Keep Reading Show less

You're Basically An Elf If You've Gone To 9 Of These 13 Ottawa Christmas Events

How many have you gone to? 🤔

@faagaldamez | Instagram, @_mirnabotros | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? There is no shortage of Ottawa Christmas events where you can see twinkling lights, but how many of them have you already tried?

If you've gone to at least nine of these activities, you're basically an elf.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Farm Takes You To A Christmas Village & You Can Hang Out With Festive Alpacas

Move over, Rudolph!

@alpacaridgefarms | Instagram, Alpaca Ridge Farms | Handout

It's the most adorable time of the year at this Ontario farm, which has turned into a holiday wonderland complete with unusual "reindeer".

Alpaca Ridge Farms, located in Stirling, is hosting a Santa's Village event starting December 5, and you can step into a mini Christmas town.

Keep Reading Show less