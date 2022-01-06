Trending Tags

This Small Ontario Town Is Keeping Xmas Going Because Who Cares What The Calendar Says

Celebrate the holiday magic through January.

@em_imagery | Instagram, @muscedere | Instagram

As the holiday celebrations wind down, January always seems to be a little less sparkly and magical than the previous months.

Not this year if the town of Amherstburg, Ontario has anything to say about it! They have decided to continue their River Lights Winter Festival through the month of January, which will help brighten the month for many.

Each year, the town becomes full of holiday spirit, as Christmas light displays adorn Toddy Jones Park and the King's Navy Yard Park.

You will find fountains flowing with bright lights, lit-up deer, colourful walkways and even a giant Snow Bumble. Many of the local businesses in town also decorate the front of their shops.

At the start of the new year, it was announced that the River Lights would be extended and continue to shine throughout the month of January. This could not have come at a better time, as we all need a little more light this year.

Bundle up for a winter walk as you enjoy festive twinkling displays and water views over the Detroit River.

River Lights Winter Festival

Price: Free

When: Until January 31, 2022

Address: 268 Dalhousie St., Amherstburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you haven't seen the Christmas lights in Amherstburg yet this season, you have an extra few weeks to feel the holiday cheer. While most holiday decorations are being taken down you can continue to feel the magic along this riverfront.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

