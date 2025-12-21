Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This Ontario beach town is the 'prettiest' in Canada and it's a stunning winter gem

It has cozy cafes and a cute downtown.

A person standing on a snowy street. Right: A small town in the winter.

An Ontario beach town.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to wait for summer to enjoy a dreamy Ontario beach town. This lakeside gem is magical during the winter, and it's an idyllic spot for a quiet, snowy-weather escape.

Perched along the scenic shores of Lake Huron, this tiny town features old-world charm, snow-draped shops, and magical wintry vibes. It's even more breathtaking when dusted with glittering snow, making it feel like a real-life winter fairytale.

Goderich is a beautiful beach town located about 3 hours from Toronto. Known as "Canada's prettiest town," the village boasts a charming downtown, a scenic shoreline, and some of the province's most magical sunsets.

It's the perfect place for a winter stroll, with plenty of cute shops and eateries to explore, including home decor stores and clothing boutiques.

Cold days are made for café hopping, and Cait's Café is worth a stop for its lineup of cozy drinks and sweet treats.

Other winter-friendly activities in Goderich include checking out the Huron County Museum, walking the Goderich Millennium Trail, and treating yourself to some relaxation at the Benmiller Inn & Spa.

Point Farms Provincial Park, located just outside the town, is a beautiful spot for a winter hike or cross-country skiing.

Goderich can get heavy snow and storms during the winter season, so be sure to check the weather before heading out for a day trip or weekend escape.

Town of Goderich Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe.

