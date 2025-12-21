This Ontario beach town is the 'prettiest' in Canada and it's a stunning winter gem
It has cozy cafes and a cute downtown.
You don't need to wait for summer to enjoy a dreamy Ontario beach town. This lakeside gem is magical during the winter, and it's an idyllic spot for a quiet, snowy-weather escape.
Perched along the scenic shores of Lake Huron, this tiny town features old-world charm, snow-draped shops, and magical wintry vibes. It's even more breathtaking when dusted with glittering snow, making it feel like a real-life winter fairytale.
Goderich is a beautiful beach town located about 3 hours from Toronto. Known as "Canada's prettiest town," the village boasts a charming downtown, a scenic shoreline, and some of the province's most magical sunsets.
It's the perfect place for a winter stroll, with plenty of cute shops and eateries to explore, including home decor stores and clothing boutiques.
Cold days are made for café hopping, and Cait's Café is worth a stop for its lineup of cozy drinks and sweet treats.
Other winter-friendly activities in Goderich include checking out the Huron County Museum, walking the Goderich Millennium Trail, and treating yourself to some relaxation at the Benmiller Inn & Spa.
Point Farms Provincial Park, located just outside the town, is a beautiful spot for a winter hike or cross-country skiing.
Goderich can get heavy snow and storms during the winter season, so be sure to check the weather before heading out for a day trip or weekend escape.
