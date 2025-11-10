Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This small town near Toronto has a magical European Christmas market with dazzling lake views

You'll forget you're in Ontario.

A person standing in a Christmas-themed telephone booth. Right: A Christmas market in a harbour.

A European-style Christmas market in Ontario.

@kelseylmorin | Instagram, @officialfridayharbour | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to fly across the ocean to soak up the magic of a European Christmas market.

This Ontario holiday market feels like a charming European village, straight out of a festive postcard.

With frosty lake views, cozy chalets, twinkling lights, and festive treats, you'll feel like you're on a mini European escape at this spot.

The Friday Harbour Holiday Market is officially returning for its fifth year from November 21 to December 28, 2025.

Located an hour and a half from Toronto in Innisfil, the annual celebration offers endless Christmas cheer and twinkly views of Lake Simcoe.

According to a press release, the event is "styled after traditional European markets" and "creates a dazzling holiday atmosphere across the resort with sparkling lights, cozy chalet-style cabins, and holiday cheer for the entire family to enjoy."

The market features a dazzling Promenade where you can shop for a unique selection of artisan and local vendors, and indulge in festive treats and warm beverages from enchanting chalet-style cabins.

Other highlights include sparkling photo ops, photos with Santa and his elves, themed warming lounges, live entertainment, and Christmas-themed treats.

On November 22, the tree lighting ceremony will illuminate the 40-foot tree, filling the scene with a festive, holiday glow.

With twinkling lights, European charm, and themed treats, this harbour Christmas market is a magical spot to spend a day.

You can even book a stay at Friday Harbour Resort and make it a festive weekend escape.

Next: This Ontario small town with quaint streets and riverside charm is the 'prettiest' in Canada

Friday Harbour Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 21 to December 28, 2025

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Friday Harbour Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

