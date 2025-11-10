This small town near Toronto has a magical European Christmas market with dazzling lake views
You'll forget you're in Ontario.
You don't have to fly across the ocean to soak up the magic of a European Christmas market.
This Ontario holiday market feels like a charming European village, straight out of a festive postcard.
With frosty lake views, cozy chalets, twinkling lights, and festive treats, you'll feel like you're on a mini European escape at this spot.
The Friday Harbour Holiday Market is officially returning for its fifth year from November 21 to December 28, 2025.
Located an hour and a half from Toronto in Innisfil, the annual celebration offers endless Christmas cheer and twinkly views of Lake Simcoe.
According to a press release, the event is "styled after traditional European markets" and "creates a dazzling holiday atmosphere across the resort with sparkling lights, cozy chalet-style cabins, and holiday cheer for the entire family to enjoy."
The market features a dazzling Promenade where you can shop for a unique selection of artisan and local vendors, and indulge in festive treats and warm beverages from enchanting chalet-style cabins.
Other highlights include sparkling photo ops, photos with Santa and his elves, themed warming lounges, live entertainment, and Christmas-themed treats.
On November 22, the tree lighting ceremony will illuminate the 40-foot tree, filling the scene with a festive, holiday glow.
With twinkling lights, European charm, and themed treats, this harbour Christmas market is a magical spot to spend a day.
You can even book a stay at Friday Harbour Resort and make it a festive weekend escape.
Friday Harbour Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 21 to December 28, 2025
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.