It's my first Christmas in Canada — Here's what I'm excited for (and what I'm dreading)

Originally from Ireland, Tomás Keating is a Toronto-based Contributing Writer for Narcity. After graduating with a Masters in Journalism from the University of Galway in 2019, Tomás utilized his passion for news, current affairs, pop culture and sports as a digital journalist before relocating to Toronto in 2024. In his spare time, Tomás loves exploring the city, going to the cinema and playing Gaelic football with his local GAA club in Toronto.