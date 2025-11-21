Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This new Ontario weather forecast reveals if the province will get a white Christmas

It won't be snowy everywhere in Canada, so what are Ontario's chances? ❄️

aerial view of toronto buildings, trees and streets after a snowfall. right: ttc streetcar driving through snow in the dark

Snow-covered street in Toronto. Right: TTC streetcar driving through snow.

Chaitanya Rayampally | Unsplash, Maria Gavrilova | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new forecast has revealed the chances of a white Christmas across Canada this year.

There are details about what Ontario's weather will be like on December 25.

Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac dropped this year's white Christmas weather forecast for Canada and the U.S.

Some parts of Canada will get a white Christmas, while other places only have a chance of a snowy holiday.

A few places don't even have the chance of a white Christmas this year!

So, here's what the white Christmas forecast revealed about Ontario's weather for December 25.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said it's going to be snowy all over Ontario during the holidays this year.

Northern Ontario, which includes Moosonee, Fort Severn, Pickle Lake, Red Lake and more areas, will get a white Christmas in 2025.

A white Christmas is forecast in the southern and central parts of Ontario, including Toronto, the GTA, Kingston, Ottawa, Sudbury, Parry Sound, Sault Ste. Marie, and Thunder Bay.

Also, the Old Farmer's Almanac recently put out a Christmas weather forecast for the week leading up to December 25 and the weekend after the holiday.

It included travel tips to help you plan travel during Christmas this year.

Southern Ontario will have mild temperatures that become "frigid" and snowy conditions.

Travel could be slower because of the snow, so you should check local weather alerts and travel advisories, the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

In the northern parts of Ontario, it will be cold and snowy during the holidays.

Snow-covered roads could make travel slower around Christmas this year.

READ NEXT: Canada's new weather forecast says it'll be a white Christmas in these places this year

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

ontario weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Ontario's Christmas weather forecast says these places will get snow during the holidays

It'll be "frigid" in some parts of the province! 🥶

Canada's new weather forecast says it'll be a white Christmas in these places this year

Snowy weather isn't expected across the country. 🎄

A new winter forecast says Ontario's weather will be snowiest during these months

Above normal snowfall totals are expected for some parts of the province! 🌨️

Ontario's winter forecast calls for 'frequent snowstorms,' cold temperatures and more

Blizzard conditions are also in the forecast! ❄️

Canada's new weather forecast says it'll be a white Christmas in these places this year

Snowy weather isn't expected across the country. 🎄

University of Toronto was dethroned in a new ranking of the best universities in the world

One Canadian school is making gains while U of T falls.

Niagara has a 107-year-old shipwreck lodged above the Falls and it just moved

"History is in the making."

The grocery stores in Canada with the best value were revealed and there's a clear winner

Some shoppers said you have to go to multiple stores if you really want the best value.

This beautiful village near Ottawa is one of Ontario's best Hallmark Christmas towns

It's like stepping right into a holiday movie. 🎄✨

Canada Pension Plan payments for November 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Plus, add-ons you could get to boost your payment! 👇

This cheap gas hack can save you up to 20 c/L — no special app or membership required

This simple trick might be Canada's best-kept gas price secret. 👀

11 products you can suddenly afford with Best Buy's Black Friday sale in Canada

These items are up to $320 off now!

Statistics Canada jobs for the 2026 census are open in Ontario and you don't need a degree

Experience requirements include knowing how to use a computer. 💻

Amazon is offering Black Friday deals and some products are over 50% off

You can save on electronics, groceries, kitchen appliances, beauty items, clothing, and more.