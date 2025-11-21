This new Ontario weather forecast reveals if the province will get a white Christmas
It won't be snowy everywhere in Canada, so what are Ontario's chances? ❄️
A new forecast has revealed the chances of a white Christmas across Canada this year.
There are details about what Ontario's weather will be like on December 25.
Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac dropped this year's white Christmas weather forecast for Canada and the U.S.
Some parts of Canada will get a white Christmas, while other places only have a chance of a snowy holiday.
A few places don't even have the chance of a white Christmas this year!
So, here's what the white Christmas forecast revealed about Ontario's weather for December 25.
The Old Farmer's Almanac said it's going to be snowy all over Ontario during the holidays this year.
Northern Ontario, which includes Moosonee, Fort Severn, Pickle Lake, Red Lake and more areas, will get a white Christmas in 2025.
A white Christmas is forecast in the southern and central parts of Ontario, including Toronto, the GTA, Kingston, Ottawa, Sudbury, Parry Sound, Sault Ste. Marie, and Thunder Bay.
Also, the Old Farmer's Almanac recently put out a Christmas weather forecast for the week leading up to December 25 and the weekend after the holiday.
It included travel tips to help you plan travel during Christmas this year.
Southern Ontario will have mild temperatures that become "frigid" and snowy conditions.
Travel could be slower because of the snow, so you should check local weather alerts and travel advisories, the Old Farmer's Almanac said.
In the northern parts of Ontario, it will be cold and snowy during the holidays.
Snow-covered roads could make travel slower around Christmas this year.
