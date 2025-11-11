Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Ontario's Christmas weather forecast says these places will get snow during the holidays

It'll be "frigid" in some parts of the province! 🥶

person crossing street in front of a streetcar in toronto. right: snow-covered street at night in unionville, ontario

Streetcar on a Toronto street. Right: Snow-covered street in Ontario.

Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash, Mike Markov | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A Christmas weather forecast for Canada is already out.

Ontario's weather is expected to include lots of snow and even "frigid" temperatures in some places!

Earlier in November, the Old Farmer's Almanac released Canada's Christmas weather forecast for 2025.

It included details about the weather for the week leading up to Christmas and the weekend after Christmas.

Also, the Old Farmer's Almanac gave tips to help you plan your holiday travel.

There are forecasts for every province and territory, including Ontario.

So, here's what you need to know about the weather in Ontario this Christmas.

In the southern parts of Ontario, temperatures will be mild but then become "frigid."

Snowy periods are forecast for the week leading up to and the weekend after Christmas.

With snow expected in southern Ontario, travel could be slow during the holidays.

So, you're being told to check local weather alerts and travel advisories if you're going anywhere that week.

In the northern parts of Ontario, the weather will be cold and snowy during the holidays this year.

Snow-covered roads could slow travel across the region, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

You should check local travel advisories if you're travelling around Christmas.

The Old Farmer's Almanac also put out a winter forecast that revealed what the entire season will be like in Canada.

It explained when the weather will be coldest and snowiest in Ontario, along with what you can expect every month of the winter season.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

