11 of the best Boxing Day sales you can shop in-store and online in Canada
Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and other retailers are offering big deals.
There are a few Boxing Day sales in Canada that have deals up to 75% off.
So, you can get some products for hundreds of dollars cheaper right now.
Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Canadian Tire, and more retailers are offering discounts in-store and online.
Some sales are even available after Boxing Day, so you don't just have to shop for deals on December 26.
Here's what you need to know about a few Boxing Day sales in Canada if you want to save money while shopping.
Best Buy
Best Buy is offering Boxing Day deals in-store and online.
You can save on hundreds of products with this sale, including:
- TCL 43-inch Q34K Series 1080p HD QLED smart TV — save $80, now $219.99 (
$299.99)
- Roku Select Series 50-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV — save $120, now $299.99 (
$419.99)
- Samsung 65-inch U8200F Series 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV — save $370, now $579.99 (
$949.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop — save $210, now $169.99 (
$379.99)
- JBL Vibe Beam 2 in-ear noise-cancelling wireless earbuds — save $50, now $49.99 (
$99.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones — save $181, now $248 (
$429)
- Dyson V8 Origin cordless bagless stick vacuum — save $150, now $349.99 (
$499.99)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer — save $150, now $429.99 (
$579.99 )
- KitchenAid Deluxe tilt-head stand mixer — save $200, now $299.99 (
$499.99)
- WHALL long slot four-slice toaster — save $420, now $119.99 (
$539.99)
- De'Longhi Dedica Duo manual espresso machine — save $100, now $249.99 (
$349.99)
- Ninja Max XL air fryer save $130, now $119.99 (
$249.99 )
Home Hardware
Home Hardware's Boxing Day sale is available until December 31.
It features deals like 20% off heaters and humidifiers, 20% off kitchen must-haves, up to 50% off Benchmark snow removal tools, up to 25% off Phillips light bulbs, and up to 30% off Hoover vacuums.
There are even more savings on small kitchen appliances, tools, paint, storage, cleaning supplies, and other products.
Bath & Body Works
Boxing Day is the start of the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale in Canada.
You can get select products for 50% to 75% off in-store and online.
That includes three-wick candles, single-wick candles, body wash, hand soaps, creams, fine fragrance mists, and more.
Bath & Body Works is bringing back Pearberry, Pink Chiffon, Fairytale, Brown Sugar & Fig, Pretty as a Peach, Sunshine Mimosa, Lovely Dreamer, Island Margarita, and Watermelon Mojito scents "by popular demand."
Amazon
Amazon's Boxing Day sale has so many products on sale.
Here are some of the limited-time deals you can get:
- JBL Vibe Beam 2 True wireless noise-cancelling earbuds — 50% off, now $49.98 (
$99.98)
- Beats Studio Pro wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones — 49% off, now $239.94 (
$469.95)
- Amazon Echo Dot — 45% off, now $39.99 (
$69.99)
- Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock — 15% off, now $194.99 (
$229.99)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite signature edition — 15% off, now $194.99 (
$229.99)
- Google Fitbit Charge 6 — 36% off, now $139.95 (
$219.95)
- Ninja Foodi six-in-one eight-quart air fryer — 35% off, now $149.98 (
$229.99)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series five-quart tilt-head stand mixer — 16% off, now $339.98 (
$405.99)
- Keurig K-Supreme single-serve coffee maker — 53% off, now $89.98 (
$189.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe coffee and espresso machine — 32% off, now $99 (
$145.99)
- Ninja BL660C countertop blender — 44% off, now $99.98 (
$179.99)
- Shark HD430C FlexStyle air styling and drying system — 38% off, now $249.99 (
$399.99)
- Philips Shaver i9000 Prestige — 37% off, now $219.95 (
$ 349.95)
- Dyson V8 Origin cordless vacuum — 30% off, now $349.99 (
$499.99)
- HP DeskJet 2827e wireless all-in-one colour printer — 29% off, now $49.99 (
$69.99)
- VOLTASK cordless shovel snow blower — 16% off, now $149.99 (
$178.68)
- Yankee Candle holiday zest scented two-wick candle, 20 ounces — 30% off, now $29.80 (
$42.63 )
Air Canada
Air Canada is offering discounts for last-minute trips with the Boxing Week sale.
You can save on select vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Cartagena, and select flight and hotel packages to Hawaii, Orlando, California and Las Vegas.
That includes an additional $400 off per family of four or $200 off per pair on select Jamaica packages.
Also, you can get up to 20,000 extra Aeroplan points per member when you book seven nights at select resorts.
You must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on January 4, 2026, for departures until January 31, 2026.
Walmart
Walmart's Boxing Day sale is happening in Canada until December 31, and you can shop for deals in-store and online.
Here are some of the products you can get with the Boxing Day sale:
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe coffee and espresso machine — save $90, now $99 (
$189)
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single-serve coffee maker — save $45, now $44.98 (
$89.98)
- Gourmia GPM1270 all-in-one pizza oven, toaster and air fryer — save $114.01, now $205.99 (
$320)
- Hamilton Beach 22794C two-slice toaster — save $10, now $29.98 (
$39.98)
- magic bullet 11 piece blender — save $20, now $29.98 (
$49.98)
- TCL 40" Q31K Series 1080P FHD QLED Smart TV — save $60, now $218 (
$278)
- onn. 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV — save $130, now $278 (
$408)
- LG 55-Inch QNED82 4K Smart TV — save $150, now $648 (
$798)
- Philips Series 5000 wet and dry electric shaver — save $41, now $58.96 (
$99.96)
- Scotties two-ply facial tissues, 18 boxes — save $5, now $19.97 (
$24.97)
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, pack of seven — save $2.50, now $9.97 (
$12.47)
- Finish Power Ball all-in-one dishwasher detergent pods, pack of 105 — save $3, now $19.97 (
$22.97)
- Dawn Platinum liquid dish soap, 2.21 litres — save $3, now $9.97 (
$12.97)
- Tide laundry detergent, one litre — save $3, now $4.97 (
$7.97)
Costco
Costco's Boxing Day sale in Canada has deals on TVs, computers, video games and consoles, appliances, and more.
There are also savings on clothing, bags, furniture, mattresses, household essentials, and office supplies.
You can buy these products in-store and online, but some deals are only available when you shop through the Costco Canada site.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is $79.99 online, and the Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system is on sale for $249.99 online, which is $100 off the original price.
Also, the PS5 Pro Digital Bundle with Disc Drive is $130 off, so you can get it for $929.
The Hisense 65-inch Class A6NV Series 4K UHD LED TV is $467.99 for Boxing Day, which is $50 of the original price.
Aritzia
Aritzia's Boxing Week sale is offering up to 50% off products in-store, online and through the app.
There are deals on sweaters and cardigans, pants, t-shirts and tank tops, jackets and coats, jeans, activewear, and more.
You can actually find some items discounted by even more than 50% online. A few dresses, skirts, shorts, tops and hats are 70% off now!
Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire's Boxing Day sale has thousands of products for up to 70% off in-store and online until January 1.
You can shop for deals in the Kitchen, Home and Pets, Tools and Hardware, Toys, Sports and Recreation, Outdoor Living and Automotive departments.
There are well-known brands like Black & Decker, Philips, Ninja, Dyson, Shark, Dewalt, T-fal, and Apple included in this sale.
Roots
Roots is offering Boxing Day deals in-store and online until January 7.
You can get up to 60% off women's, men's, kids' and gender-free clothing, along with accessories like socks, bags, slippers, and more.
Then, you can get an extra 20% off select sale items!
Wayfair
Wayfair's Boxing Week clearance sale has products for up to 70% off.
That includes furniture, mirrors, rugs, lighting, cookware and bakeware, small kitchen appliances, towels, storage, and more.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.