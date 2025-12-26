Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

11 of the best Boxing Day sales you can shop in-store and online in Canada

Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and other retailers are offering big deals.

exterior of costco store in canada. right: pile of amazon boxes with holiday prime tape

Costco store in Canada. Right: Amazon boxes.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime, Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are a few Boxing Day sales in Canada that have deals up to 75% off.

So, you can get some products for hundreds of dollars cheaper right now.

Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Canadian Tire, and more retailers are offering discounts in-store and online.

Some sales are even available after Boxing Day, so you don't just have to shop for deals on December 26.

Here's what you need to know about a few Boxing Day sales in Canada if you want to save money while shopping.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering Boxing Day deals in-store and online.

You can save on hundreds of products with this sale, including:

Home Hardware

Home Hardware's Boxing Day sale is available until December 31.

It features deals like 20% off heaters and humidifiers, 20% off kitchen must-haves, up to 50% off Benchmark snow removal tools, up to 25% off Phillips light bulbs, and up to 30% off Hoover vacuums.

There are even more savings on small kitchen appliances, tools, paint, storage, cleaning supplies, and other products.

Bath & Body Works

Boxing Day is the start of the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale in Canada.

You can get select products for 50% to 75% off in-store and online.

That includes three-wick candles, single-wick candles, body wash, hand soaps, creams, fine fragrance mists, and more.

Bath & Body Works is bringing back Pearberry, Pink Chiffon, Fairytale, Brown Sugar & Fig, Pretty as a Peach, Sunshine Mimosa, Lovely Dreamer, Island Margarita, and Watermelon Mojito scents "by popular demand."

Amazon

Amazon's Boxing Day sale has so many products on sale.

Here are some of the limited-time deals you can get:

Air Canada

Air Canada is offering discounts for last-minute trips with the Boxing Week sale.

You can save on select vacation packages to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Cartagena, and select flight and hotel packages to Hawaii, Orlando, California and Las Vegas.

That includes an additional $400 off per family of four or $200 off per pair on select Jamaica packages.

Also, you can get up to 20,000 extra Aeroplan points per member when you book seven nights at select resorts.

You must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on January 4, 2026, for departures until January 31, 2026.

Walmart

Walmart's Boxing Day sale is happening in Canada until December 31, and you can shop for deals in-store and online.

Here are some of the products you can get with the Boxing Day sale:

Costco

Costco's Boxing Day sale in Canada has deals on TVs, computers, video games and consoles, appliances, and more.

There are also savings on clothing, bags, furniture, mattresses, household essentials, and office supplies.

You can buy these products in-store and online, but some deals are only available when you shop through the Costco Canada site.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is $79.99 online, and the Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system is on sale for $249.99 online, which is $100 off the original price.

Also, the PS5 Pro Digital Bundle with Disc Drive is $130 off, so you can get it for $929.

The Hisense 65-inch Class A6NV Series 4K UHD LED TV is $467.99 for Boxing Day, which is $50 of the original price.

Aritzia

Aritzia's Boxing Week sale is offering up to 50% off products in-store, online and through the app.

There are deals on sweaters and cardigans, pants, t-shirts and tank tops, jackets and coats, jeans, activewear, and more.

You can actually find some items discounted by even more than 50% online. A few dresses, skirts, shorts, tops and hats are 70% off now!

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire's Boxing Day sale has thousands of products for up to 70% off in-store and online until January 1.

You can shop for deals in the Kitchen, Home and Pets, Tools and Hardware, Toys, Sports and Recreation, Outdoor Living and Automotive departments.

There are well-known brands like Black & Decker, Philips, Ninja, Dyson, Shark, Dewalt, T-fal, and Apple included in this sale.

Roots

Roots is offering Boxing Day deals in-store and online until January 7.

You can get up to 60% off women's, men's, kids' and gender-free clothing, along with accessories like socks, bags, slippers, and more.

Then, you can get an extra 20% off select sale items!

Wayfair

Wayfair's Boxing Week clearance sale has products for up to 70% off.

That includes furniture, mirrors, rugs, lighting, cookware and bakeware, small kitchen appliances, towels, storage, and more.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco canadawalmart canadabath and body worksamazon canadaboxing day
CanadaDeals
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

The cheapest discount grocery stores in Canada were named and one chain is the clear winner

Canadians prefer stores that price match.

This starlit skating trail near Ottawa winds through almost 100 acres of snowy forest

It's absolutely magical. ❄️✨

This tiny town in BC is my perfect winter escape with cozy streets and storybook shops

No, it's not Whistler...👀

This 12 km self-drive safari near Ottawa lets you feed deer right from your car

It's a unique way to spend a winter day. ❄️🐺

8 government benefit payments you can get from the CRA & Service Canada in January 2026

Some are increasing this month too! 💰

It's my first Christmas in Canada — Here's what I'm excited for (and what I'm dreading)

I don't have much faith in Canada's St. Stephen's Day celebrations...🫣