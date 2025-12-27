There's a real-life Holland near Ontario and you can get there without a plane
You don't need to fly to Europe to experience a taste of Holland!
If your 2026 travel plans are already on your mind, you might not need a passport to get a taste of Europe.
Just a few hours' drive from Ontario, there's a charming spot that feels straight out of the Netherlands.
You can wander past authentic windmills, stroll through fields of vibrant tulips, and explore quaint streets that look like they belong in a Dutch storybook.
This hidden gem near Ontario lets you experience all the magic of Holland without crossing the ocean, and it's a dreamy mini getaway that feels far away without the long flight.
Here's everything you need to know about this European-inspired destination.
Holland is a beautiful city in Michigan, situated just across the Canada-U.S. border on the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Originally settled by Dutch immigrants, the destination still offers endless Dutch heritage, including Dutch architecture, food and festivals.
You can discover Nelis' Dutch Village, which will transport you "back into the Netherlands of over 100 years ago," according to Discover Holland Michigan.
The storybook village boasts traditional architecture, Dutch Dancing, wooden shoe carving, rides, authentic treats, tulips, shopping and more.
If you're visiting during the spring, you'll also want to check out Veldheer Tulip Gardens, Holland's only tulip farm. The attraction features over 5 million tulips and will have you feeling like you're wandering through a European flower field.
Don't miss out on a trip to Windmill Island Gardens. The island is home to De Zwaan, the "only authentic Dutch windmill operating in the United States," according to Discover Holland Michigan, and it still grinds wheat into flour.
While you're there, you'll also discover a hand-painted antique carousel, Friesian horses, a replica of a Dutch village dubbed "Little Netherlands" and about 150,000 colourful tulips.
From May 1 to 10, 2026, Holland's annual Tulip Time Festival is taking place. The event features millions of tulips blooming throughout the city, along with parades, historical walking tours, Dutch performances, and photo ops.
If you're craving a little trip overseas but don't want the lengthy flight, this magical destination, just a road trip from Ontario, might be worth adding to your 2026 bucket list.
