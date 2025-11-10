Canada's Christmas weather forecast is out and it reveals which places will be snowy
A new Christmas forecast has revealed what Canada's weather will be during the holidays.
Some parts of the country are in for snowstorms, "frigid" temperatures, and more winter weather.
Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac put out the 2025 Christmas weather forecast for Canada.
It detailed what the weather will be like the week leading up to Christmas and the weekend after Christmas.
Also, the forecast has travel tips to help you plan your holiday travel.
Here's what you need to know about the Christmas weather forecast in every Canadian province and territory.
BC
B.C.'s weather forecast for Christmas has a bit of everything.
In the southern parts of the province, it will be mild with a few rain and snow showers.
Roads could be slippery, so you're being told to drive cautiously.
In northwestern and central B.C., rain and snow showers are also in the forecast.
The Old Farmer's Almanac said you should expect slippery conditions on highways.
In the northeastern parts of B.C., it will be cold and snowy during the holidays.
Snow-covered roads could slow holiday travel.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
In southern Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, temperatures will be relatively mild during the holidays.
It will be sunny before flurries come down across the region.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, travelling earlier in the week is ideal because roads could be slick later on.
In the northern parts of the Prairies, it will be cold and snowy.
You should drive cautiously as roads will be snow-covered.
Ontario
Ontario's weather forecast for Christmas includes lots of snow.
In the southern parts of Ontario, temperatures will be mild but then become "frigid."
Snowy conditions could slow travel, so you're being told to check local weather alerts and travel advisories.
In northern Ontario, it will be cold and snowy during the holidays this year.
Snow-covered roads could make travel slower, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Quebec
During the holidays, temperatures will be "very cold" in southern Quebec.
Snowy conditions are in the forecast, so you should allow for extra travel time as roads will be snow-covered.
In the northern parts of Quebec, it will be snowy and cold over Christmas.
Since snow-covered roads are likely, you should give yourself extra travel time.
New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland
The forecast for Atlantic Canada calls for "bitter cold" then mild temperatures in the east and "frigid" temperatures in the west.
Snow showers will turn to rain before a snowstorm and snow showers hit the region.
Wet weather and the chance of snow could impact travel during the holidays.
Yukon
Bitter cold is forecast for the northern parts of Yukon.
It will be cold in the south as well, but then temperatures will become "quite mild."
You should expect clear conditions in the north and snow tapering off into flurries in the south.
Snowy conditions could slow travel on Christmas Day and into the weekend.
Northwest Territories
It will be "very cold" in the Northwest Territories during Christmas, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
With clear conditions in the northern parts of the territory, travel should be easier.
But snowy periods are expected in the south.
That means southern routes could be slippery during the holidays.
Nunavut
In Nunavut, it will be cold around Christmastime.
Flurries are in the forecast, and snowy conditions could affect travel.
