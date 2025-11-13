Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

BC's Christmas weather forecast reveals whether it'll be rainy or snowy during the holidays

Some places will get cold temperatures and snow this Christmas!

A Christmas forecast for Canada is already out, and it has details about B.C.'s weather.

It revealed which places will be snowy and which parts of the province will be rainy during the holidays.

Earlier in November, the Old Farmer's Almanac put out Canada's Christmas weather forecast for 2025.

There are weather breakdowns for the week leading up to Christmas and the weekend after Christmas in every province and territory.

Also, the Old Farmer's Almanac included travel tips to help you plan any holiday travel this year.

So, here's what you need to know about what weather to expect in B.C. this Christmas.

In the northeastern parts of B.C., it will be cold and snowy during the holidays.

Snow-covered roads could slow holiday travel this year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Rain and snow showers are in the forecast for places in northwestern and central B.C.

Also, temperatures will be mild.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said to expect slippery conditions on highways in the region.

In the southern parts of the province, temperatures will be relatively mild the week leading up to and the weekend after Christmas.

There will also be a few rain and snow showers.

Roads could be wet because of the rain and snow, so you're being told to drive cautiously.

The Old Farmer's Almanac also released a monthly winter forecast that tells you what to expect in B.C. throughout the entire season.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

