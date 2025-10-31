BC's monthly winter forecast says to expect rain, snow and cold temperatures on these days
The province will even get "frigid" temperatures! 🥶
This monthly winter forecast has everything you need to know about the season in Canada.
So, there are details about when B.C.'s weather will be rainy, snowy and "very cold."
The Old Farmer's Almanac puts out a long-range monthly winter forecast for every Canadian province.
It even gives a week-by-week breakdown of what the weather will be like from November to March.
Here's what you can expect from the winter season in B.C.
November
Between November 1 and November 4, it will be rainy and cool in B.C.
The weather will be sunny but chilly from November 5 to November 7.
Then, from November 8 to November 15, you should expect a few showers in the north and rainy periods in the south.
Temperatures will become mild during that week.
Between November 16 and November 25, it will be chilly with rainy periods along the coast and a few showers inland.
From November 26 to November 30, the weather will be snowy and "very cold."
December
From December 1 to December 3, there will be a snowstorm in the north, but rain and snow showers in the south.
Temperatures are forecast to be "frigid" on those days.
Between December 4 and December 11, you should expect rainy periods and warm temperatures.
It will be snowy and cold in the north from December 12 to December 20.
But the weather will be rainy and mild in the south during that week.
From December 21 and December 31, there will be a few rain and snow showers, along with mild temperatures.
January
Between January 1 and January 3, you should expect rain and snow.
The forecast calls for mild temperatures on those days.
Then, weather conditions will be sunny but chilly from January 4 to January 10.
Between January 11 and January 17, there will be sunshine in the north and a few showers in the south.
Also, temperatures are forecast to be "quite mild" that week.
From January 18 to January 25, you should expect rain and snow showers, along with chilly temperatures.
It will be sunny and cold in B.C. between January 26 and January 31.
February
It will be sunny but "quite cold" in B.C. from February 1 to February 4.
Between February 5 and February 15, you should expect periods of rain and snow in the north and just rain in the south.
The forecast calls for mild temperatures throughout that week.
Then, from February 16 and February 28, there will be rain and snow showers in the south and flurries in the north.
You should expect chilly temperatures at the end of the month.
March
From March 1 to March 8, there will be sunshine in the east and isolated showers in the west.
Mild temperatures are in the forecast for that week.
Between March 9 and March 14, there will be a few showers, sunny conditions and cool temperatures.
Then, you should expect rainy and cool conditions in B.C. from March 15 to March 31.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.