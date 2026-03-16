Canada is spending $200M on a launch pad in Nova Scotia to send our own satellites into space

Canada currently relies on the U.S. to launch satellites into orbit.

Rocket on a launch pad at Kennedy Space Center.

Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where most Canadian space projects currently launch from.

Kenneth Hartlein | Dreamstime
Writer

The federal government is putting $200 million toward a Canadian-owned launch pad to send satellites into orbit.

Ottawa will use the funds over the next decade to lease a space launch pad near Canso, Nova Scotia, which will serve as the foundation for a future spaceport.

Defence Minister David McGuinty announced the project today at a Canadian Space Agency lab in the nation's capital.

Canada does not currently have the ability to launch space projects on its own and has relied on the United States to get its satellites into space.

The initiative is part of the Liberal government's new strategy to build up the domestic defence industry.

The 2025 budget earmarked $183 million over the next three years for establishing sovereign space launch capabilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2026.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

canadian space agency canadian politics canadian government canada news
Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

5 things on Mark Carney's mind during his trip to India — from AI to immigration

"This is about rebuilding trust."

Foreign investment in Canada just hit its highest level in nearly 20 years

StatCan says more than half of last year's foreign investment came from the U.S.

7 ways the war in Iran could impact Canadians — from grocery prices to terrorism

As the conflict engulfs the broader Middle East, here are some possible implications for Canadians.

These VIA Rail train rides from Toronto take you on dreamy getaways for under $100 round trip

You don't have to blow your budget to enjoy a getaway.

This charming riverside town in Ontario is better than a trip​ to the US, locals say

Leave your passport behind!

I'm a Canadian living in the US and here are the reactions I get every time I tell Americans

Yes, they say these things with a straight face.🇨🇦

I can confirm these 9 Vancouver stereotypes to be 100% true, as an apologetic local

I'll admit — we have our faults.

The 7 types of people you'll meet in Calgary (some stereotypes hold true)

If you're an Albertan reading this — sorry, not sorry.🤷🏼♀️

This weather system will bring up to 25 cm of snow to southern Ontario in the next few days

Lake-effect snow, freezing temperatures, and strong winds are forecast.

This tiny hidden gem town on a sparkling lake is one of the 'most charming' in Ontario

It's especially beautiful during the summer.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is the 'perfect' spot for a spring getaway

Spring is just around the bend!

Readers say his dreamy park with silky beaches is the best place they've visited in Ontario

It's a magical spot to spend a day.

If each Canadian city had a dating app profile, here's what they would say

If he references "time" or "money" in the same sentence — he's from Toronto.