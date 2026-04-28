Defence purchasing agency being revamped

Defence Investment Agency to be revamped under 'new minister'
Defence purchasing agency being revamped
A CF-18 Hornet is parked in Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE) Hangar 14 during its grand opening, at the airport in Ottawa, on Friday, March 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The Liberal government says the office tasked with making major purchases for the military is about to be upgraded to give it new independence and oversight.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's spring economic update pledges to introduce new legislation to increase the authority and budget of that office — and to put under the oversight of a "new minister."

The legal changes will upgrade the office to an independent agency but the government did not explain how its political oversight will change.

The Defence Investment Agency is a new government office created last fall to speed up the pace of large military purchases.

It was created under an already established government department.

The office is currently overseen politically by Secretary of State Stephen Fuhr and Public Services and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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