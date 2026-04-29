Conservative MP Jivani returns to Washington

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani returns to Washington to meet with U.S. trade rep
Conservative MP Jivani returns to Washington
Jamil Jivani, Conservative MP for Bowmanville-Oshawa North, is photographed in his constituency office in Bowmanville, on Saturday, May 31, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani is back in Washington today for a meeting with Canadian business interests and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The Canadian Embassy confirms it will have a representative in attendance.

During a previous trip to the U.S. capital earlier in the year, Jivani met his longtime friend Vice-President JD Vance and stopped by the White House, where he said he met briefly with President Donald Trump.

After that trip, which also included a meeting with Greer, Jivani said he wanted to contribute to Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to negotiate a new trade deal with the Trump administration.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre publicly rebuked Jivani after his last trip south of the border, saying the Ontario MP speaks only for himself and not the party.

Poilievre, who did not visit Washington during his recent American trip, says he doesn't have any information to share about why Jivani is in the U.S. capital today, but adds Conservatives have been fighting for tariff-free trade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 28 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are also up for grabs!

These government benefits have payment dates in May and some offer more than $500

You could get a lot of money!

OPP officer dead after crash in Cobourg: police

OPP officer dead after crash on Highway 401 in Cobourg: police

These grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices, according to Canadian shoppers

"Where they're cheap on one item, they're expensive on another."

Canada's best employers were ranked and these are the top places to 'grow your career'

Where you work can make a difference in how you work, according to LinkedIn.

Davis Schneider calls for more life-saving naloxone in public

Davis Schneider's brother died of an overdose. The Blue Jay says naloxone can save others

8 things I learned while trying to rent a Toronto apartment that everyone should know

Learn from my mistakes!

Your federal benefit payments could be delayed or stopped soon and here's why

These benefits offer thousands of dollars.

Liberals outline key priorities in economic update

Liberals table first fiscal document in seven years that won't need opposition votes

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic in the country