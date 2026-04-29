Air Canada is hiring for jobs that pay up to $44 an hour and offer travel perks
There's a "generous" travel program for employees and their friends and families
There are Air Canada jobs open across the country that get you travel perks, even if you don't have to travel for work.
Some of the positions are high-paying and have salaries close to or more than $40 an hour.
The airline is hiring in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and more Canadian cities for engineer, mechanic, call centre and ramp agent jobs, along with other positions.
Air Canada said it offers a "generous" travel program for employees and their friends and families.
You get exclusive travel privileges with Air Canada and its partner airlines, including low fares on flights to many destinations, and discounts on hotel stays, car rentals, vacation packages, and more.
So, here are jobs Air Canada is hiring for right now that get you travel perks.
Technical Data Controller
Salary: $23.61 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must be proficient with PCs, including Microsoft applications like Word, Excel and Outlook.
Also, you need to have analytical, organizational and communication skills.
The ability to work with data is also needed for this job.
You must be willing to work shifts and extended hours based on organizational needs.
Experience in warehousing or logistics and experience in the airlines industry or a related field are assets but not required.
Facilities Maintenance Mechanic — Millwright
Salary: $39.12 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You must possess an Interprovincial Journeyman Millwright license or Red Seal and be able to obtain a 5th Class Power Engineer certification if you don't already have it.
Also, a minimum of three years of field experience is required.
You must have a valid driver's licence.
Basic computer knowledge in Word, Excel, email and internet browsers is required.
You also need knowledge of building mechanics, hangar door systems, control systems, BMS system (Trane/Siemens), mechanical system operation, MIG welding, and CMMS.
Ground Support Equipment Technician
Salary: $39.12 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma.
Also, a valid provincial license/endorsement as an Automotive Service Technician, Heavy Duty, and/or Truck and Coach recognized by the applicable authority or the Red Seal Program is required.
You need a minimum of one year of experience in the trade.
Ground Support Equipment Mechanic Helper
Salary: $27.11 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma.
Also, you need working knowledge/experience in general maintenance of GSE, and/or automotive, farm or heavy industrial equipment with experience in welding.
A valid driver's license is required for this job.
You must be able to obtain the ADM driver's license (DA) to operate motor vehicles in the restricted area traffic zones (airside).
Also, you need to be available to work days, evenings or nights, including on weekends.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer
Salary: $27.82 to $44.67 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma.
Also, you must have completed a recognized apprenticeship program and/or have at least four years of industry-related experience.
Possession of a Transport Canada AME M2, a restricted radio operator's (aviation) permit, and a valid driver's license is required for this job.
You must also obtain an airside vehicle operator's permit.
You need to be available to work nights, evenings and days, including on weekends and holidays.
Customer Sales and Service Agent — Call Centre
Salary: $18.15 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Saint John, NB
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or its equivalent.
Also, you need written and verbal communication skills and the ability to find solutions to complex customer situations, multitask and work independently.
This job requires you to be available to work shifts.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Avionics
Salary: Up to $44.67 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma.
Also, the completion of a recognized apprenticeship program and/or at least two years of industry-related experience is required.
You must have a Transport Canada Avionics E license, a restricted radio operator's (aviation) permit, and a valid driver's license.
The ability to obtain an airside vehicle operator's permit is also required.
You must be available to work nights, evenings and days, including on weekends and holidays.
Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant
Salary: $18.85 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 for night shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license for this job because driving heavy equipment on the airside will be required.
The ability to lift heavy objects and work within strict timelines is needed.
You must be available to work shifts.
Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Airport
Salary: $23.36 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 for night shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You need to have a valid driver's license for this job because driving heavy equipment on the airside will be required.
Also, you must be able to lift items weighing 70 pounds.
The availability to work rotating shift patterns over 24 hours, including weekends and holidays, is required.
You must be safety and security-conscious, punctual and dependable. You also need to be able to work in a team and communicate effectively.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.