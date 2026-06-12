Air Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that get you travel perks

Some positions pay up to $44 an hour.

air canada sign and flags outside of building. right: aerial view of planes at toronto pearson international airport

Air Canada building. Right: Toronto Pearson International Airport.

@aircanada | Instagram, @torontopearson | Instagram
Senior Writer

Air Canada is hiring for many jobs across the country, including some in Ontario.

These positions get you travel perks even if you don't have to travel for work.

Air Canada said it has a "generous" travel program for employees and their friends and families.

As an employee, you get exclusive travel privileges with Air Canada and its partner airlines, including low fares on flights to many destinations, discounts on hotel stays, car rentals and vacation packages, and more perks.

Currently, there are Air Canada jobs for ramp agents, aircraft maintenance engineers, marketing advisors, and other roles based in Ontario.

Some of the positions don't require you to have a university degree.

Here's what you need to know about the jobs Air Canada is hiring for right now in Ontario, including the education and experience requirements.

Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Airport

Salary: $17.75 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 for evening and night shifts

Company: Air Canada

Location: Ottawa, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license because driving heavy equipment on the airside will be required.

Also, you need the ability to repetitively lift items weighing 70 pounds.

You must be available to work rotating shifts over 24 hours, including weekends and statutory holidays.

It's required that you are safety and security conscious, have communication skills, and demonstrate punctuality and dependability.

This is a part-time position.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Maintenance Operations Controller

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have an A.M.E. M2 or E License or the equivalent and one to three years of experience in maintenance operations control with ACA or Company Certification Authority.

Also, you need to have knowledge of relevant programs and agencies like the Maintenance Control Manual, Transport Canada, and the FAA.

The availability to work shifts and extended hours is required.

You must be able to effectively deal with internal and external customers, use judgment to take appropriate actions, and provide direction and clear instructions on technical matters.

Computer skills, including the use of Word, Excel, email and Windows systems, are required.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Structures

Salary: Up to $44.66 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from the structural program at a Transport Canada-approved school and/or have work experience on aircraft in sheet metal and/or composite work.

A valid driver's license is required along with a Transport Canada (MOT) Structures "S" license. You can be considered for this job if you are working towards a Transport Canada "S" license and are expected to obtain it.

You need to be able to meet deadlines, work under pressure and handle/prioritize multiple projects.

Also, you must be available to work days, evenings or nights, including weekends and statutory holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Marketing Advisor — Media Planning and Performance

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree, preferably with a specialization in advertising, marketing, communications, or a related field.

Also, three to five years of experience in digital paid media, including hands-on experience across search, social, and programmatic channels, is required.

You must have experience in:

  • using platforms such as Google Ads, Meta, DV360, Campaign Manager, and associated analytics tools
  • leveraging internal and third-party data sources to assess media effectiveness
  • digital media buying

Knowledge of the principles of advertising, marketing and media, and all aspects of digital paid media related to display, social and search is required.

You must be proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and media tools like ComScore, AdWords, DV360, Campaign Manager, Adobe Analytics and GA360.

Also, you need the ability to learn new technologies and tools quickly.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist — Airport

Salary: $18.15 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Thunder Bay, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have customer service experience along with interpersonal, communication and teamwork skills.

Also, you need the ability to solve problems and find solutions in line with guidelines and policies, and demonstrate punctuality and dependability to support overall success in a fast-paced environment.

It's required that you adhere to Air Canada's attendance and grooming standards.

You must be available to work rotating shift patterns over 24 hours, including weekends and statutory holidays.

The ability to walk long distances, stand for extended periods, work within strict timelines to maintain on-time performance, lift, push and pull items, and provide wheelchair assistance to customers with reduced mobility is required.

This is a part-time position.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant

Salary: $18.85 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 for evening and night shifts

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license and be available to work shifts.

Also, you need the ability to lift heavy objects and work within strict timelines.

It's required that you demonstrate punctuality and dependability to support the overall team in a fast-paced environment.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Airport

Salary: $23.36 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 for evening and night shifts

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license because driving heavy equipment on the airside will be required for this job.

Also, you need the ability to repetitively lift items weighing 70 pounds.

You must be available to work rotating shifts over 24 hours, including weekends and statutory holidays.

It's required that you are safety and security conscious, have communication skills, and demonstrate punctuality and dependability.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Avionics

Salary: Up to $44.67 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma. Also, you must have completed an apprenticeship program and/or have at least two years of industry-related experience.

A valid driver's license and a Transport Canada Avionics E license are required.

You must be able to obtain an airside vehicle operator's permit and a restricted radio operator's permit (aviation).

It's required that you're available to work nights, evenings and days, including on weekends and statutory holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

11 Air Canada jobs that pay up to $44 an hour and get you travel perks

You don't have to travel for work to get these travel perks! ✈️

Air Canada is hiring for jobs that pay up to $44 an hour and offer travel perks

There's a "generous" travel program for employees and their friends and families

Air Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $44 an hour

You get travel perks without having to travel for work! ✈️

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