Carney calls August byelections for three seats in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is announcing byelections will be held in August for three electoral districts in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Constituents in Beaches—East York, Chicoutimi—Le Fjord and North Vancouver—Capilano will head to the polls on Aug. 31.
The Beaches—East York seat in Ontario was vacated by Nate Erskine-Smith, a former federal housing minister, who intended to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party but lost a provincial byelection nomination race, leaving his future plans unclear.
Conservative MP Richard Martel resigned from the Chicoutimi—Le Fjord seat in Quebec after being appointed to the Senate of Canada.
The North Vancouver—Capilano seat in B.C. was vacated by former Liberal MP Jonathan Wilkinson, who became Canada's ambassador to the European Union.
The Liberal party has confirmed nominees for each of the byelections —Tanveer Shahnawaz in Beaches—East York, Daniel Gobeil in Chicoutimi—Le Fjord and Braeden Caley in North Vancouver—Capilano.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2026.
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