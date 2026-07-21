WestJet is hiring in Canadian cities for these jobs that get you travel perks and discounts
One of the perks is $0 base fares!
WestJet is currently hiring for jobs in some Canadian cities.
You get travel perks like $0 base fares and flight passes for friends and family with these positions.
The WestJet Group offers flight privileges to employees within just 10 days of employment.
You and your designates can fly standby to any WestJet or WestJet Encore destination on an unlimited basis for a $0 base fare plus applicable taxes and fees.
After six months of employment, you can fly with WestJet's partner airlines on standby for a reduced base fare.
Employees also get eight one-way confirmed flights at 50% off, and a defined number of standby buddy passes each year that can be gifted.
The airline is hiring maintenance engineers, dispatchers, furnishers, health advisors, analysts and solution architects to work in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and other cities.
If you want to apply for any of these WestJet jobs, here's what you need to know about education and experience requirements.
Senior Analyst Distribution Strategy & Onboarding
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: A bachelor's degree in business, statistics, economics, or a related field is preferred.
You must have experience in:
- managing partner onboarding, technical enablement, or product/feature rollout processes
- program or project management, including tracking, ticket management, and structured weekly reporting
- presenting complex information to both technical and non-technical audiences
Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is required.
You need data and analytical skills to build insights and strategic recommendations, and research skills to interpret data.
Also, you must have organizational, planning, time-management and communication skills.
The deadline to apply is Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Regina
Company: WestJet
Location: Regina, SK
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Transport Canada aircraft maintenance engineering license. An M2 license is preferred.
At least two years of experience and/or endorsement on Boeing 737 and/or 787 and/or Q400, or an equivalent type of aircraft is preferred.
You need to have technical aptitude with airframe, powerplant, and flight control experience.
Also, you must have computer knowledge and skills to use various maintenance tracking programs and Microsoft Office applications.
The physical ability to lift items weighing 62 pounds and sit, kneel and stand for extended periods is required.
You must be able to work in various environmental conditions including temperature extremes, confined spaces, heights and noise.
It's required that you have flexibility to work shifts (including nights, weekends and holidays), work overtime, and travel for base coverage and/or rescue trips.
You must be able to obtain a Radio Licence, a Restricted Area Identification Card (RAIC) issued by Transport Canada, and Airside Vehicle Operators Permits (AVOP).
Also, you need a valid driver's license.
Furnishing Apprentice
Company: WestJet
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You must have adequate knowledge and understanding of the responsibilities of this position.
One to two years of work experience is preferred, and the completion of an accredited AMT course is an asset.
Knowledge of aircraft maintenance manuals, component maintenance manuals, illustrated parts catalogues, aircraft applicability and service bulletins is an asset.
You must be able to repetitively lift items weighing up to 50 pounds.
Also, you must be able to obtain an Airport Restricted Area Pass issued by Transport Canada and an Airside Vehicle Operators Permit.
The deadline to apply is Friday, July 24, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer - Montreal
Company: WestJet
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Transport Canada aircraft maintenance engineering license. An M2 license is preferred.
At least two years of experience and/or endorsement on Boeing 737 and/or 787 and/or Q400, or an equivalent type of aircraft is preferred.
You need to have technical aptitude with airframe, powerplant, and flight control experience.
Also, you must have computer knowledge and skills to use various maintenance tracking programs and Microsoft Office applications.
The physical ability to lift items weighing 62 pounds and sit, kneel and stand for extended periods is required.
You must be able to work in various environmental conditions including temperature extremes, confined spaces, heights and noise.
It's required that you have flexibility to work shifts (including nights, weekends and holidays), work overtime, and travel for base coverage and/or rescue trips.
You must be able to obtain a Radio Licence, a Restricted Area Identification Card (RAIC) issued by Transport Canada, and Airside Vehicle Operators Permits (AVOP).
Also, you need a valid driver's license.
Flight Dispatcher
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed the Transport Canada Flight Dispatch Generic Examinations (FDOPS and FDMET).
Also, a Radio Telephone Restricted Operator Certificate — Aeronautical (ROC-A) is required.
You must be at least 21 years old for this job.
One year of flight dispatch experience in a (CARS 705) Type A or B operational control system is preferred.
You need the ability to multitask in high-pressure and fast-paced environments, and work independently with minimal supervision.
Also, you must have organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in general computer applications is required for this job.
The deadline to apply is Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 1:59 a.m.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — YVR
Company: WestJet
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Transport Canada aircraft maintenance engineering license. An M2 license is preferred.
At least two years of experience and/or endorsement on Boeing 737 and/or 787 and/or Q400, or an equivalent type of aircraft is preferred.
You need to have technical aptitude with airframe, powerplant, and flight control experience.
Also, you must have computer knowledge and skills to use various maintenance tracking programs and Microsoft Office applications.
The physical ability to lift items weighing 62 pounds and sit, kneel and stand for extended periods is required.
You must be able to work in various environmental conditions including temperature extremes, confined spaces, heights and noise.
It's required that you have flexibility to work shifts (including nights, weekends and holidays), work overtime, and travel for base coverage and/or rescue trips.
You must be able to obtain a Radio Licence, a Restricted Area Identification Card (RAIC) issued by Transport Canada, and Airside Vehicle Operators Permits (AVOP).
Also, you need a valid driver's license.
The deadline to apply is Friday, July 24, 2026 at 1:59 a.m.
Solution Architect, Data
Company: WestJet
Location: Toronto, ON and Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You need a master's degree or PhD in computer science, engineering, information systems or information security and more than five years of experience, or an equivalent combination of training and experience.
A domain certification is also required.
You must have experience in:
- tiered physical and logical data architectures and patterns
- various source types such as streaming and event data and database technologies
- big data platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, or Hadoop
- governance processes, classifications, and tooling
- reporting, self-service, data warehousing or data mart
Also, you need an understanding of:
- development architecture such as API, web services, etc.
- data privacy, cloud security, application security, platform security, authentication security and database security controls
- orchestration, ingestion, and transformation tooling
- domain-related architecture frameworks viz. SABSA
- industry best practices and applicable regulatory requirements, including PCI, PIPEDA, GDPR, CCPA
- strategic technical direction of middleware, continuous integration and continuous deployment, testing, systems management, and enterprise data and access layers
Familiarity with network protocols and networking infrastructure, network threat landscapes and controls, architectural frameworks and toolsets, and project management methodology is required for this job.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 12:59 a.m.
Employee Health Advisor
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in a social science or health-related field or equivalent experience.
A professional designation such as RRP, CRTWC, CDMP, or an equivalent is preferred.
You must also have five to seven years of related professional experience in disability management, including return-to-work planning and rehabilitation practices.
Knowledge of relevant legislation, disability case management and employee rehabilitation processes is required, along with an understanding of medical conditions, treatments, disability duration guidelines and medical terminology
You must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications and disability management suites/software.
The ability to interpret and apply corporate policies, STD/LTD contracts, and collective agreements is required.
The deadline to apply is Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:59 a.m.