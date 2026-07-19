This Ontario destination is a summer hidden gem with 12 beautiful sandy beaches and cozy towns
It has "summer getaway" written all over it.
If you want to spend all summer long on the beach, this dreamy Ontario destination might be worth a road trip.
The region boasts not one but 12 gorgeous sandy beaches with shimmering waters where you can soak up the sun and take a dip.
It's also home to charming lakeside towns with quaint shops and storybook streets, making it a beautiful spot for a warm-weather escape.
Saugeen Shores is a hidden gem filled with postcard-worthy scenery and charming beach towns along the shores of Lake Huron.
The area boasts 12 "breathtaking" beaches that have been "cherished destinations since the early 1900s," according to the website.
With soft white sand, sparkling blue water, and two picturesque harbours, it's easy to see why the area is considered one of Ontario's "best-kept vacation secrets."
Saugeen Shores is home to the neighbouring beach towns of Port Elgin and Southampton, where you can spend the day relaxing by the lake, strolling the quaint streets, and watching colourful sunsets over the water.
Port Elgin is known for having some of the "nicest" beaches on Lake Huron, and perhaps even in Canada, according to the town's website. You can spend the day exploring the soft, sandy shores, swimming in the clear water, or strolling through the lively downtown area.
One of the area's most popular stretches of shoreline is Port Elgin Main Beach, where fine white sand and calm, sparkling water create a dreamy setting for a summer beach day.
Just a short drive away, Southampton offers another picturesque stop with a charming waterfront and a historic downtown filled with shops, cafés, and ice cream spots.
You can unwind at Southampton Beach or explore the nearby Southampton Dunes System, where rolling dunes, soft sand, and Lake Huron's blue waters create a beautiful backdrop.
You can also take a boat tour to Chantry Island and explore the historic lighthouse.
If you'd rather stay active, Saugeen Shores also features scenic routes like the Saugeen Rail Trail and Lake Ridge Trail, making it easy to fit in a hike or bike ride between trips to the beach.
You'll want to stay late to catch the sunset. The CBC even nominated the vibrant skies of Saugeen Shores as one of Canada's seven natural wonders.
Whether you're planning a quick day trip or a weekend getaway, Saugeen Shores is packed with beautiful beaches, waterfront views, and plenty of ways to enjoy summer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.