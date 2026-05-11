Ontario's 'most luxurious' white sand beach is a summer oasis just a road trip from Toronto
It's like a mini trip to the tropics.
Beach days aren't so far away, so it's time to start planning that lakeside summer escape.
Ontario is home to so many gorgeous shorelines, and if you're looking for a truly amazing spot to soak up some sun, you'll want to venture to this dreamy white-sand beach.
Located a road trip away from Toronto, the destination is known for its retro beachtown vibes and stretch of velvety sand.
Sauble Beach is a sandy oasis perched along the shores of Lake Huron, about 3 hours from Toronto.
According to Destination Ontario, it's home to "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."
The beach area, which was partially renamed Saugeen Beach, boasts more than 10 kilometres of silky shores and warm, shallow waters, making it seem like "an island getaway."
After a day spent lounging on the sand and grabbing a photo at the iconic sign, there's plenty more to experience.
The surrounding town has a retro summery feel, with colourful boutiques, classic ice cream spots, and casual shops to pop into.
Food-wise, you've got several options to mix into your itinerary. Heydays serves up laid-back, California-inspired bites inside the stylish The June Motel, while Casero Taco Bus is a go-to for vibrant, street-style Mexican eats.
If you're looking for more adventures, you can catch a race at Sauble Speedway, tackle obstacles at Ascent Aerial Park, or enjoy some nostalgic fun at Giggles Arcade.
Nature enthusiasts can wander through the nearby Sauble Falls Provincial Park, where rushing waterfalls and scenic trails offer a totally different kind of escape, or explore the rolling landscapes of the Sauble Sand Dunes.
For something a little more low-key, you can rent a paddleboard or kayak to explore the water and stay for one of the area's famous sunsets over Lake Huron.
If you're visiting in the summer, try to time your trip with Sauble Beach Sandfest in August, when the shoreline transforms with giant sand sculptures, live entertainment, and beachy fun.
With its ribbon of white sand, warm waters and retro town, Sauble Beach is one of the province's "most luxurious" beach escapes.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.