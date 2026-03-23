The 'beach capital' of Ontario is near Toronto and it has velvety sand with warm waters
Save this for your summer travels!
There may still be snow on the ground, but it's never too early to start dreaming of beach days.
You don't need to travel far to enjoy silky shores and sparkling waves this summer. Ontario's "beach capital" offers sandy stretches, charming waterfront communities and shimmering blue water, making it an idyllic spot for a day trip or weekend escape.
Just a road trip from Toronto, this picture-perfect spot features beautiful shorelines to explore, sunshine-filled activities and plenty of ways to soak up the season.
Whether you're in the mood to relax by the water, wander through a quaint town or enjoy some summer adventures, there's no shortage of things to do.
Set along the picturesque edge of Lake Erie, Niagara's South Coast is a hidden summer gem.
Known for its rich history, charming small towns, creative arts community and beautiful waterfront views, it's a magical spot to explore.
According to the website, it's Ontario's "unofficial beach capital," with a shoreline dotted with gorgeous sandy beaches where you can take a dip and soak up some sun.
One must-visit spot is Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach. Tucked away in Fort Erie, this stunning stretch of shoreline looks almost tropical, with soft white sand and warm waters for a refreshing swim.
Another highlight is Nickel Beach in Port Colborne, where a wide expanse of powdery sand meets sparkling waters.
There are lots of other beaches to check out around the region, including Waverly Beach, Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach, Long Beach and Reebs Bay Beach.
Just keep in mind that some, like Bay Beach, require a day pass, so it's worth planning before you go.
Beyond the sand, Niagara's South Coast offers lots of attractions. You'll find outdoor activities, quaint towns and more in the region.
You can stroll or cycle along routes like the Friendship Trail or the Welland Canals Parkway Trail, or visit Safari Niagara, which is home to over 1000 animals.
You'll want to save some time to explore the area's charming lakeside communities, like Port Colborne and Crystal Beach. These small towns are filled with local shops, cozy restaurants and plenty of hidden gems to check out between beach stops.
If you're into history, you can head to landmarks like Old Fort Erie and the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum, which offer a glimpse into the region's past.
With its coastal vibes and soft sand shores, Ontario's "beach capital" is worth a summer escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.