These are the best and most affordable staycation spots in Ontario, according to locals

Time to plan those 2026 getaways!

A street with quaint buildings. Right: A person standing on a beach.

A small town in Ontario. Right: A beach in Ontario.

Lead Writer, Travel

Planning a getaway for 2026? You don't have to travel far to enjoy an unforgettable escape. Ontario is full of scenic spots, charming stays, and amazing destinations that don't require a flight.

We asked Narcity's Facebook community to share their favourite budget-friendly staycation spots in the province. The post sparked over 200 comments, highlighting local gems that readers love.

From island communities to storybook villages, here are eight top Ontario staycation spots that won't break the bank.


Tobermory

Why you need to go: This picturesque harbour village feels like a whole other world. Nestled along turquoise waters, it's an ideal spot for a summer escape full of charm and scenic views.

You can stroll through the town's quaint streets, sample treats at local ice cream parlours, browse local shops, or relax on sun-soaked patios.

Beyond the village, cobbled beaches, dramatic cliffs, and lush hiking trails await. You can check out the stunning Grotto, wander around Flowerpot Island, or take a boat tour to discover shipwrecks and more.

Bruce Peninsula National Park is a must-visit, with its crystal-clear waters and beaches that look straight out of the Mediterranean.

Tobermory website


Rideau Lakes

Why you need to go: There is no shortage of sights to explore in this picturesque region. The Township of Rideau Lakes is a beautiful rural community featuring six charming villages.

You can spend your days wandering through quaint towns like Delta, Westport, and Newboro, where you'll find hidden gem shops and cozy cafes.

The area offers picturesque hiking trails, art galleries, paddling adventures, majestic locks, and more.

Rideau Lakes website


Bobcaygeon

Why you need to go: This charming town is tucked between two lakes in the Kawarthas region, and it's an idyllic spot for a peaceful getaway.

You can wander along scenic trails, paddle across sparkling lakes, and take a dip at some of the beaches.

The downtown area is lined with local shops, eateries, and galleries. You'll definitely want to stop by the iconic Kawartha Dairy ice cream shop for a sweet treat.

Visit Bobcaygeon website


Niagara-on-the-Lake

Why you need to go: Locals say Niagara-on-the-Lake is a dreamy Ontario staycation destination. With its storybook streets, historic charm, and boutique shops, this village feels straight out of a fairytale.

Set among rolling vineyards, it's perfect for a relaxing day of wine tasting, sampling local cuisine, or enjoying a cozy lunch at a vineyard-side restaurant.

You can catch live theatre performances or enjoy plenty of seasonal celebrations like the Icewine Festival.

With charming inns, boutique hotels, and soothing spas, Niagara-on-the-Lake is ideal for a relaxing weekend escape filled with small-town magic.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism website


Elora

Why you need to go: Elora is a year-round escape brimming with charm.

Dubbed "Ontario's most beautiful village," this picturesque town is full of historic limestone buildings, boutique shops, and cozy cafes where you can relax with a delicious drink and treat.

In the warmer months, you can enjoy a meal on a sunlit patio, take a refreshing swim in the turquoise waters of Elora Quarry, or stroll along the scenic river trails.

Winter turns the town into a snowy wonderland, complete with a magical Christmas market and a relaxing all-season spa at the Elora Mill.

Elora BIA website


Prince Edward County

Why you need to go: If white sand beaches, sparkling turquoise waters, storybook small towns and dreamy vineyards sound like your ideal getaway, you'll want to keep this Ontario destination in mind.

Readers say that Prince Edward County is a beautiful spot for a staycation. During the summer months, the region comes alive with powdery sand shores, sunlit patios and more.

You can explore quaint villages like Wellington and Picton, stop by cute farm markets, and indulge in amazing cuisine at the many restaurants and eateries.

You'll also want to spend some time sipping wine in the County's renowned vineyards, many of which feature restaurants and scenic patios.

Bring your bathing suit! Prince Edward County is home to stunning beaches. Sandbanks Provincial Park is a must-visit with its silky shores, rolling dunes, and sparkling waves.

Visit the County website


Temagami

Why you need to go: For a nature-filled escape, Temagami is an Ontario destination worth the drive.

Known as "the gateway to Ontario's wilderness region," the area is brimming with "old growth pine forests, smooth blue waters, brilliantly white powder snow, and bountiful fish and wildlife," making it a mini paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

The town itself offers charming sights like a historic train station, local shops, and a fire tower with sweeping panoramic views.

You can swim in pristine lakes, paddle along calm waters, camp under the stars, or hike through the lush forests to soak in Ontario's natural beauty.

Northeastern Ontario website


Ottawa

Why you need to go: For an affordable getaway filled with culture and charm, locals say the country's capital is hard to beat. Ottawa offers attractions and activities year-round, from vibrant festivals to world-class museums.

You can explore the iconic Parliament Buildings, stroll through the bustling ByWard Market, admire masterpieces at the National Gallery of Canada, or dive into history at the Canadian War Museum.

Winter brings a snowy wonderland at Winterlude, while spring bursts to life with the colourful Canadian Tulip Festival.

Ottawa Tourism website

From gorgeous beach towns to charming communities, these staycations in Ontario are beautiful spots to enjoy without travelling too far.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

