Ontario's 'sixth Great Lake' is a vacation gem with endless beaches and coastal villages

Start planning that 2026 getaway.

A person in clear water. Right: A person standing outside a building.

A beach in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

@marbanhart | Instagram, @itsmeivey | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're already dreaming about sunny beaches and turquoise water, it's worth planning a summer trip to this gorgeous destination.

Boasting endless beaches, dreamy islands, and quaint villages straight off a postcard, it's a magical spot to visit in 2026, and was even named among the best staycation spots in the province.

In a post on Narcity's Facebook page, we asked locals for Ontario's best and most affordable staycation spots. The post received hundreds of comments, and this dreamy destination was one of the spots mentioned.

Georgian Bay, the northeastern extension of Lake Huron, is often nicknamed "the sixth Great Lake", according to its tourism website. It boasts 30,000 islands and 2,000 kilometres of stunning shoreline, making it an idyllic spot to visit during the warmer months.

The destination is home to "windswept pines, majestic towering cliffs, endless beaches and clear blue water," as well as charming lighthouses and waterside villages brimming with quaint shops.

You can spend your days wandering the enchanting waterfront towns of Collingwood, Thornbury, Penetanguishene, and Meaford, where quaint streets, cozy cafes, and sparkling lake views will make you feel like you've stepped into a painting.

Don't miss out on the hidden gem villages of Tobermory and Lion's Head, which offer crystal-clear waters and coastal vibes that will transport you to another world.

Wasaga Beach is a top spot to visit if you're craving a beach day. As the world's longest freshwater beach, it features 14 kilometres of soft sandy shores, sparkling waves, and more.

Another highlight of the area is its natural wonders. The coastline is brimming with hidden gems, such as the Grotto, an ancient sea cave with a hidden turquoise pool.

You can also enjoy some of the region's beautiful parks, including Bruce Peninsula National Park, Fathom Five National Park, Killarney Provincial Park and Georgian Bay Islands National Park.

If you're feeling adventurous, hop on a ferry and head to Manitoulin Island. Known as the world's largest freshwater island, the destination is a majestic spot to explore, featuring a dreamy white-sand beach, stunning hikes, a hidden waterfall, and more.

Other experiences around Georgian Bay include paddling through hidden coves, exploring the turquoise waters of Fathom Five National Park, and snorkelling over the ancient shipwrecks dotted along the coast. Hiking trails like the Bruce Trail offer dramatic overlooks and views of the stunning azure waters.

If you're more into local culture, the region has plenty to explore. You'll find artisan shops, galleries, and farmers' markets in towns like Collingwood and Thornbury, as well as craft breweries and farm-to-table dining along the coast.

If you're already planning a beautiful summer staycation in 2026, you don't need to go far. Georgian Bay is a stunning gem with coastal towns and turquoise waves worth a visit.

Visit Georgian Bay website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

ontario staycation ontario getaways bruce peninsula national park tobermory ontario georgian bay
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

