Canada's 'best freshwater beach' is in Ontario and it has over 10 km of white sand shores

It's known as "The Daytona of the North."

A person walking on a beach. Right: A white sand beach with turquoise water.

A beach in Ontario.

Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to leave Ontario to find one of Canada's "best" freshwater beaches. This gorgeous destination has beautiful fine-sand shores, retro vibes, and stunning sunsets, making it a dreamy spot for a summer escape.

Located three hours from Toronto, the beach feels more like a vacation destination than a road trip.

It's even been described as "The Daytona of the North" by Explore the Bruce, giving it a reputation for a Florida-style beach experience in Ontario.

Sauble Beach, nestled along Lake Huron, is a beloved summer getaway spot, known for its stunning 11-kilometre shoreline and relaxed beach-town feel.

The destination is described on the Sauble Beach website as "Canada's best freshwater beach" with "laid-back, retro, and effortlessly cool" vibes.

According to Destination Ontario, it's "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."

You can lounge on the sandy beach, go for a swim in the sparkling water, and walk along the waterfront.

Around town, you'll find small shops, ice cream spots and cute beachside cafes.

There's plenty to do during a visit, whether that's getting out on the water with a kayak or paddleboard, stopping by the arcade, or grabbing food on a patio.

During the summer months, the town often puts on events such as free live music and Sandfest, an annual festival known for its giant sand sculptures.

Just outside the town, you can discover several other warm-weather attractions. Sandhill Creek Flower Farm hosts a tulip festival in the spring and a sunflower walk in the summer.

You can also check out the Sauble Sand Dunes, which feature rolling hills of white sand.

It's worth sticking around until evening, as the beach is famous for sunsets that light up the sky with "fiery oranges, deep purples, and soft pinks."

For a summer getaway, Sauble Beach offers long stretches of sand and classic, small-town beach vibes.

Visit Sauble Beach Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

