Thousands of Tim Hortons cups are being recalled and here's how to get your money back

Incidents have been reported in Canada.

red tim hortons sign on exterior of location in canada

Tim Hortons sign.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A product recall has been issued for thousands of Tim Hortons cups.

You can get a full refund if you bought the affected item, so here's what you need to know.

The notice posted by Health Canada on March 16, 2026, warned about this consumer product recall.

It revealed that certain Tim Hortons mugs are being recalled in Canada due to a burn hazard.

This recall is for the 16-ounce white ceramic Tim Hortons mug with a donut design on the front and back. The interior and handle of the mug are pink.

When warm liquid is poured into the mug, the chocolate dip donut decal changes colour and reveals one of four donut designs (plain, vanilla dip, cruller or drizzle).

"The mug may crack or break when in use or filled with hot liquid, posing a burn hazard," Health Canada said in the notice.

As of March 10, 2026, there have been 28 reports of incidents in Canada, and one report of a burn injury related to this product.

The mug was available for purchase at Tim Hortons locations in Canada and online at timshop.ca.

side view of recalled tim hortons pink and white colour changing donut mug Recalled Tim Hortons pink and white colour-changing donut mug.Health Canada

Tim Hortons reported that 25,040 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between January and February 2026.

Consumers are being told to "immediately" stop using the recalled product.

If you purchased this mug, you can return it to any Tim Hortons restaurant location in Canada by April 22, 2026, and get a full refund.

After that, returns may be accepted for refund, but there is no guarantee.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recallhealth canadatim hortons
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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